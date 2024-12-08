Tales From the Creep: Carville Says Tucker Carlson’s Bow Tie Reigns Supreme Over...
Trump's New Cologne 'Ad' Is a Master Level Troll

Eric V.  |  8:45 PM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Paris, the City of Lights, is considered one of the most romantic places in the world.

Yes, we know it's also called the City of Love, but if you knew the history behind the moniker, you'd understand why we avoided using it here. 

The city's romance was fully displayed when Donald Trump and First Lady Jill Biden joined other world dignitaries to re-open Notre Dame Cathedral.

A very romantic-looking glance given to Trump by Jill was caught on camera.

It must be Paris.

The picture quickly went viral, and X users had a field day. As Twitchy readers have come to expect, we were there to cover the highlights.

Twitchy was also there to cover the release of Trump's new perfume and cologne line, Fight, Fight, Fight.

One particularly creative X user used the picture of Dr. Jill's longing gaze at the dreamy new president to create a faux ad for the new fragrance line.

We have to give credit where credit is due; that's funny.

She wasn't the only one. As it turns out, Donald Trump also liked the meme and reposted it to his account on Truth Social.

We imagine it's pretty exciting when the incoming leader of the free world appreciates your work.

Trump's trip to Paris has been driving the left crazy. His interactions with world leaders like Macron and the Prince of Wales made Trump look more presidential in one day than Biden has looked in four years. Statists couldn't have felt more butt hurt if they stood over a waist-high flame. The picture of Jill having naughty thoughts was icing on the cake.

Donald Trump is a businessman who wants his line of fragrances to sell. Maybe, just maybe, this meme won't be a faux ad for long. Dr. Jill likes the spotlight, and by the look of that picture, she likes Donald Trump, too.

She might not mind becoming a model, as the face of Fight, Fight, Fight.

Seeing herself on billboards everywhere.

Even in Paris.

