Trump's New Cologne 'Ad' Is a Master Level Troll

Paris, the City of Lights, is considered one of the most romantic places in the world.

Yes, we know it's also called the City of Love, but if you knew the history behind the moniker, you'd understand why we avoided using it here.

The city's romance was fully displayed when Donald Trump and First Lady Jill Biden joined other world dignitaries to re-open Notre Dame Cathedral.

A very romantic-looking glance given to Trump by Jill was caught on camera.

It must be Paris.

Get yourself a woman that looks at you the way Jill Biden Looks at Trump pic.twitter.com/iMwsvpmPGP — Dubzy (@DubzyOnceAgain) December 7, 2024

The picture quickly went viral, and X users had a field day. As Twitchy readers have come to expect, we were there to cover the highlights.

Twitchy was also there to cover the release of Trump's new perfume and cologne line, Fight, Fight, Fight.

One particularly creative X user used the picture of Dr. Jill's longing gaze at the dreamy new president to create a faux ad for the new fragrance line.

🚨 Trump draws adoring smiles from Jill and Ashley Biden at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral



This should be an Ad for the @realDonaldTrump FIGHT cologne! pic.twitter.com/qcTANg1atk — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) December 7, 2024

We have to give credit where credit is due; that's funny.

Good job bro! I can’t stop laughing!!! — Nihil sine Deo (@wi82376) December 8, 2024

She wasn't the only one. As it turns out, Donald Trump also liked the meme and reposted it to his account on Truth Social.

LMAO! Trump just posted this 🤣



MASTER troll 💀 pic.twitter.com/N7fa7JXgLl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 8, 2024

We imagine it's pretty exciting when the incoming leader of the free world appreciates your work.

Wow! Trump just posted my meme! https://t.co/ZcAoQykoGp — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) December 8, 2024

Trump's trip to Paris has been driving the left crazy. His interactions with world leaders like Macron and the Prince of Wales made Trump look more presidential in one day than Biden has looked in four years. Statists couldn't have felt more butt hurt if they stood over a waist-high flame. The picture of Jill having naughty thoughts was icing on the cake.

I wished my wife looked at me the same way Dr. Jill looks at @realDonaldTrump. — Milgram 33% (@ExpertsSay__) December 7, 2024

Donald Trump is a businessman who wants his line of fragrances to sell. Maybe, just maybe, this meme won't be a faux ad for long. Dr. Jill likes the spotlight, and by the look of that picture, she likes Donald Trump, too.

She might not mind becoming a model, as the face of Fight, Fight, Fight.

Seeing herself on billboards everywhere.

Even in Paris.