Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics
NYT Columnist Looks Into the Widespread Display of Glee Over CEO's Murder
Black Lives Matter Wonders If They'll Have to Burn Cars and Break Glass...
Kamala Harris Campaign Manager Says an Open Primary Would Have Upset Black Women
Report: White House Lawyers Considering Preemptive Pardon for Christopher Wray
Taylor Lorenz Says People Are Celebrating CEO's Murder Because ’It Feels Like a...
Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO compared to … 'Breaking Bad'?
VIP
McMansions and Moral Mayhem: The Left's Twisted Justification for Murdering a CEO
Biden’s Pardonpalooza: Biggest Names in DC Scheduled for White House Performance
FEEL THE JOY! Kamala Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Threatened Staffers' Careers if They...
'No Shortage of S**tty Takes': John Fetterman Calls Murder of Insurance CEO Indefensible
POLITICO: Pete Hegseth Embraces an 'Aggressive Form of Christianity'
Hall of WOKE: Eye-Opening Thread Shows How DEI Nonsense Has Tainted Science
Rep. Mike Quigley Says Trump's Cabinet Picks Are 'Unserious', Trips Over Clowns Running...

Battle in a Bottle: President Trump Launches ‘Fight Fight Fight’ Cologne

Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on December 07, 2024
meme

President-Elect Donald Trump is marking (and marketing) one of the scariest days of his presidential campaign and his life. And as expected, he’s doing it in a way only he could get away with. He’s bottling it and selling it online. Today, Trump launched, ‘Fight Fight Fight’, a new fragrance line named after the three words he shouted after dodging an assassin‘s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania. But, does it pass the smell test?

Advertisement

Read on and let’s find out.

Some Trump voters are obviously thrilled about the fight-based fragrance. They’re saying this is totally in character with who he is.

But, not everybody is excited about his latest venture. They say the idea stinks.

Recommended

Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Many people didn’t even know that Trump had his own fragrance line, but should anybody be surprised? Trump’s been selling cologne for a while.

Check this out.

That price tag! Of course, it’s expensive to smell like the president.

This is not confirmed, but at least one poster claims it comes with a special ingredient.

If that’s true, we bet Trump got those tears for a song (no, not YMCA) based on how much surplus his supplier had on hand.

The main question on most Trump supporters’ minds is what does ‘Fight Fight Fight’ smell like?

Advertisement

Trump is not the first president to have their own cologne line, but appears to be the only one to self-launch. Others presidents with colognes named after them include President John F. Kennedy and President Barack Obama.

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP FUNNY PENNSYLVANIA TRUMP SUPPORTERS PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics
Warren Squire
Black Lives Matter Wonders If They'll Have to Burn Cars and Break Glass Over Daniel Penny
Brett T.
Kamala Harris Campaign Manager Says an Open Primary Would Have Upset Black Women
Brett T.
Bang Up Job, Guys! CBS 'Fact Check' on Tom Homan's Fentanyl Death Figures Exposes Them As LIARS
Amy Curtis
'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump Takes Over World Leader Role
Doug P.
NYT Columnist Looks Into the Widespread Display of Glee Over CEO's Murder
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics Warren Squire
Advertisement