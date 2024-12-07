Battle in a Bottle: President Trump Launches ‘Fight Fight Fight’ Cologne

President-Elect Donald Trump is marking (and marketing) one of the scariest days of his presidential campaign and his life. And as expected, he’s doing it in a way only he could get away with. He’s bottling it and selling it online. Today, Trump launched, ‘Fight Fight Fight’, a new fragrance line named after the three words he shouted after dodging an assassin‘s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania. But, does it pass the smell test?

Read on and let’s find out.

Trump has launched a new fragrance line called “fight, fight, fight”: pic.twitter.com/GQdrVlQQAw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 7, 2024

Some Trump voters are obviously thrilled about the fight-based fragrance. They’re saying this is totally in character with who he is.

This makes me smile. He really is a great businessman and an enterprising marketer. He sees opportunities in every situation he finds himself in. — Becie (@RadianceBrown) December 7, 2024

Businessman fr 🙌 — Real Media 🦅 (@LordOfPower) December 7, 2024

He is a marketing genius — EddieA (@Edweirdo75) December 7, 2024

Dudes hilarious! 😍Trump! — Lori (@lori_browning_) December 7, 2024

Well Hot Damn! We gonna be smelling good SAVING AMERICA! — WrinkleWormG (@WrinklewormG) December 7, 2024

I know what I’m getting my Father for Christmas now! 🇺🇸 — ˜”*°•..MAGA 🇺🇸 ASTROS GAL•°*”˜⚾️ (@VinoNStrosGal) December 7, 2024

But, not everybody is excited about his latest venture. They say the idea stinks.

NGL…this is kind of embarrassing — Bam Bam (@realtattymatty) December 7, 2024

No way! I love Trump but that is corny as all… get out… lol — A. White4 (@a_white411) December 7, 2024

Many people didn’t even know that Trump had his own fragrance line, but should anybody be surprised? Trump’s been selling cologne for a while.

Check this out.

Hurry before it sells out! Only $199 to smell like you're favorite politician. pic.twitter.com/6omkx74Iqb — SteveExotic 🍊🐊 (@steve_exotic) December 7, 2024

To add to his Success & Empire Fragrances. — Garlic Farmer (@FarmerGarlic) December 7, 2024

$200 is too rich for my blood. Maybe after Jan 20th... — Looniz1723 (@Looniz74) December 7, 2024

That price tag! Of course, it’s expensive to smell like the president.

This is not confirmed, but at least one poster claims it comes with a special ingredient.

Every bottle has one tear collected from Harris’s supporters on election night. — Kentuckyisawesomebro (@Kentuckyisawes1) December 7, 2024

If that’s true, we bet Trump got those tears for a song (no, not YMCA) based on how much surplus his supplier had on hand.

The main question on most Trump supporters’ minds is what does ‘Fight Fight Fight’ smell like?

You smell that? … It’s the smell of Freedom 😎 — Staulso (@staulso) December 7, 2024

Smells like Liberty 🇺🇸 — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 🤘 🧠 (@CKnobb) December 7, 2024

The smell of TESTOSTERONE! — Arion's Voice (@ArionWise11) December 7, 2024

Smells of greatness in a bottle #FIGHTfightFIGHT — JonnyGotThat💰 (@JonnyGotThatDoh) December 7, 2024

“The best scent there’s ever been, simply the best” — CharlieOscarCharlieOscar (@CoCoDeSoFlo) December 7, 2024

Trump is not the first president to have their own cologne line, but appears to be the only one to self-launch. Others presidents with colognes named after them include President John F. Kennedy and President Barack Obama.