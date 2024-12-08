Seismic Shift? White Republican Upsets Black Democrat Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Ele...
McMansions and Moral Mayhem: The Left's Twisted Justification for Murdering a CEO

We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Memes

Warren Squire  |  2:30 AM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Has Jill Biden got her eye on a new guy? Is that why she left Joe at home alone? We’ll see. First the details. President-Elect Donald Trump and First Lady Jill Biden were recently at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. That’s where their eyes met and…

Well, you know where X is going with this - they’re in love!

This is just more fuel for the theory that both Joe and Jill Biden voted for Trump. We covered it in detail here.

See, it’s already starting.

The ‘romantic’ pic has now gone viral. It didn’t take long for the meme-makers to make it their own.

Ah, this one is sweet.

Watch out for lurking Joe!

You just knew we were getting a twist on this old head-turning classic.

You’ll never guess what’s coming this holiday season to the Hallmark Channel.

Meme-masters couldn’t wait to get AI involved. (WATCH)

Kind of risqué to make their newfound so public. (WATCH)

Wouldn’t you know it, first lovers’ quarrel.(WATCH)

Guess this scandalous romance which crossed party lines is over before it ever took off. Please don’t tell Joe. He thinks Jill’s in Indiana at a college football game.

Tags: AFFAIR FIRST LADY FRANCE FUNNY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

