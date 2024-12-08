We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Memes

Has Jill Biden got her eye on a new guy? Is that why she left Joe at home alone? We’ll see. First the details. President-Elect Donald Trump and First Lady Jill Biden were recently at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. That’s where their eyes met and…

Well, you know where X is going with this - they’re in love!

Jill and Ashley Biden look like they’re absolutely in love with President Trump 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zV2YBVCsTO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 7, 2024

This is just more fuel for the theory that both Joe and Jill Biden voted for Trump. We covered it in detail here.

See, it’s already starting.

Even Ole Joe cast his vote red 🙌 — Daisy @ Deep Discounts Club (@ddclubx) December 8, 2024

The ‘romantic’ pic has now gone viral. It didn’t take long for the meme-makers to make it their own.

Ah, this one is sweet.

Watch out for lurking Joe!

Poor Joe can't catch a break... pic.twitter.com/m26DktWvWG — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) December 7, 2024

You just knew we were getting a twist on this old head-turning classic.

You’ll never guess what’s coming this holiday season to the Hallmark Channel.

He was a bad boy felon who turned his life around.

She was a doctor whose husband was suffering dementia.

This Christmas, only on Hallmark, The Lady and the Trump. pic.twitter.com/QqEKlcI3Ne — Stache Autonomy (@StacheAutonomy) December 7, 2024

Meme-masters couldn’t wait to get AI involved. (WATCH)

Kind of risqué to make their newfound so public. (WATCH)

Wouldn’t you know it, first lovers’ quarrel.(WATCH)

AI is out of control 😂pic.twitter.com/bcJMm7vHWF — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) December 8, 2024

Guess this scandalous romance which crossed party lines is over before it ever took off. Please don’t tell Joe. He thinks Jill’s in Indiana at a college football game.