Biden’s Trump Inauguration Day Confirmation Fuels ‘Best Buds’ Conspiracy Theory

Inauguration Day is less than two months away. On January 20, President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America. The current White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will attend. But, some are claiming Joe is attending as a friend, not as Trump’s rival.

Read on.

#BREAKING: Joe Biden to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration - White House — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 25, 2024

There is a persistent conspiracy theory that Biden wanted Trump to win. Apparently, Jill’s in on it, too. Most theories center on Biden being thrown off his re-election ticket against his will with powers behind the scenes installing Kamala in his place. Therefore, an angry Joe and Jill voted for Trump. Is there any truth to this? Who knows?

But, people like to imagine it’s true.

Of course he will, he voted for his favorite president! pic.twitter.com/xn9KZxfMj0 — MAGAhombre🇺🇸 (@MAGAhombre2024) November 25, 2024

Because he voted for Trump 😏 — Conservative King (@ConservK1NG) November 25, 2024

We all understand he voted for Donald right? — Dividend Dandy (@DividendDandy) November 25, 2024

Like a 32 year old woman to a Taylor swift concert. Can’t keep his biggest fan away — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) November 25, 2024

There’s even an AI video that envisions Trump and Biden as best buds. We covered it here.

Many go as far to say Joe did whatever he could to sabotage Kamala’s campaign. That’s why he wore a MAGA hat. Jill signaled she voted for Trump by wearing red on Election Day. Both were all smiles when Trump visited the White House about two weeks ago.

These are all clues.

I wonder which side he will be on? pic.twitter.com/xZ9OXTs0ol — David Pace, Jr (@Dpp1980) November 25, 2024

Jill wore all red to vote. As the wife of a democrat politician there’s no way she doesn’t know how this looks. Biden and Jill are pissed. pic.twitter.com/aHb5k4VZUe — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) November 5, 2024

I wonder which JB will be there. I hope the fun one...he's my favorite...this one.... pic.twitter.com/xCNMamCekp — Luvdgz (@Luvdgz1) November 26, 2024

Joe and Jill definitely voted Trump, haven’t seen them this happy in months. pic.twitter.com/a2RKdOFpoX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 13, 2024

Bet he and Jill color coordinate their clothes in MAGA red — The Catch Fence ™ (@TheCatchFence) November 25, 2024

The theories even extend to the Inauguration parties.

Why wouldn't Joe attend the inauguration? Trump probably gave him VIP tickets to the Inauguration Ball. — 🎀 🍫 🔪Ito Ayami 🇹🇼 (@ItoAyamiStan) November 25, 2024

Biden’s gonna be like can I have the first dance? — His Grace GOAT targaryen (@JasonJDaniel) November 25, 2024

He’s going to be smiling and dancing all the way through. 🤣 — Big Booty Breakfast Taco 🌮 (@katbritton08) November 26, 2024

We may even see Dark Brandon gloat over Kamala at Inauguration Day, according to these conspiracy theorists.

Biden is going to insist Kamala is there so he can see the look on her face — Jolly Roger (@dontcallmeraylo) November 26, 2024

The question is if Kamala will take her day off like she has been doing for these 4 years? — KK (@philosopherhk) November 26, 2024

Ok, enough with the crazy theories.

Inauguration Day will give us one last chance to joke about Biden. Soon, we’ll say goodbye to ice cream, leaky diapers, and Joe’s failing memory.

Breaking: but he won’t remember he was there — Debbie Laughton (@DebLaughton) November 26, 2024

Biden doesn’t know this — MichaelGBarrett (@michaelgbarrett) November 25, 2024

His staff is telling him it’s a Marble Slab tour. — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCoope43604497) November 25, 2024

They told him there would be ice cream didn’t they…? — FiveFootFreedom (@fivefootfreedom) November 25, 2024

Diaper or no diaper? — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 26, 2024

Trump will sign a MAGA hat for Sleepy Joe. How nice of him! — #RaiderNation (@NugsLoL) November 25, 2024

That would be a nice parting gift to Joe. Of course, Joe accepting a Trump autographed MAGA hat would only add fuel to the conspiracy theory fire. Can you imagine if he gave one to Jill, too?