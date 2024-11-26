Biden’s Trump Inauguration Day Confirmation Fuels ‘Best Buds’ Conspiracy Theory

Tuned Out: The Rock's Musical Manners Strike Wrong Chord with Movie Audiences
Warren Squire  |  6:30 AM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Inauguration Day is less than two months away. On January 20, President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America. The current White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will attend. But, some are claiming Joe is attending as a friend, not as Trump’s rival.

Read on.

There is a persistent conspiracy theory that Biden wanted Trump to win. Apparently, Jill’s in on it, too. Most theories center on Biden being thrown off his re-election ticket against his will with powers behind the scenes installing Kamala in his place. Therefore, an angry Joe and Jill voted for Trump. Is there any truth to this? Who knows?

But, people like to imagine it’s true.

There’s even an AI video that envisions Trump and Biden as best buds. We covered it here.

Many go as far to say Joe did whatever he could to sabotage Kamala’s campaign. That’s why he wore a MAGA hat. Jill signaled she voted for Trump by wearing red on Election Day. Both were all smiles when Trump visited the White House about two weeks ago.

These are all clues.

The theories even extend to the Inauguration parties.

We may even see Dark Brandon gloat over Kamala at Inauguration Day, according to these conspiracy theorists.

Ok, enough with the crazy theories.

Inauguration Day will give us one last chance to joke about Biden. Soon, we’ll say goodbye to ice cream, leaky diapers, and Joe’s failing memory.

That would be a nice parting gift to Joe. Of course, Joe accepting a Trump autographed MAGA hat would only add fuel to the conspiracy theory fire. Can you imagine if he gave one to Jill, too?

Tags: CONSPIRACY THEORY DONALD TRUMP FUNNY INAUGURATION INAUGURATION DAY JILL BIDEN

