Why Can't We Be Friends? AI Music Video Provides Hilarious Glimpse of Trump and Biden as Best Buds

Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden are best friends? Not in our universe, but maybe in an alternate reality somewhere in the vast Multiverse. Today, an AI artist gave us a peak into one of those worlds where that presidential friendship is an unprecedented reality. The video even has the perfect soundtrack with 'Why Can't We Be Friends?' by War.

Advertisement

Enjoy this strange trip to another world. (WATCH)

Born to be friends, forced to be enemies. 😂pic.twitter.com/NyCU3YcNSV — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 13, 2024

Hoo boy, that was weird!

It's funny but frightening nonetheless. Still, some scenes had commenters rolling with laughter.

hilarious.

On a side note:

It's insane the things we can do with AI now.

On a side note 2:

It's insane how fast we're getting accustomed to things that weren't possible a year ago and would have been pure dark magic. — guybedo (@guybedo) November 13, 2024

Cannot believe how good ai is at this. Very funny! — Wolverines! 🇺🇸🎗 (@jake_scofield) November 13, 2024

The roller skating got me rofl 🤣 — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) November 13, 2024

Two scoops! — Cyberndt 🇺🇸 (@CyberndtOnX) November 13, 2024

The way Trump’s hair blows in the wind got me. 😂 — Dobyns Family Creations (@DobynsFamily) November 13, 2024

Yes, Trump's hair looked awesome!

It seems far-fetched, but there's a corner of the Internet that thinks Trump and Biden are secretly friends, or at least united in their disdain for Kamala Harris. Many believe Biden putting on MAGA hat and calling Trump supporters 'garbage' were his way of sabotaging Kamala's campaign. There's no proof of that.

But, there are memes.

Service with a smile!

Maybe, we can nudge Trump and Biden into teaming up to bring this AI video to life. We wonder how the two feel about remakes.

When I saw the clip of them together just now, I remembered a movie I saw back when I was a teen but had forgotten about - My Fellow Americans. That had two former presidents, but similarities now jump out, at least from what I can remember. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bdWtSS8mF2 — Intergalactic Geo (@NMS_Screenshots) November 13, 2024

That movie's an underrated gem. You should check it out.

If the big screen's too much, there's the small screen. Maybe Trump can get Biden on network TV. Trump's got the experience, after all.

If they ever did team up, they'd probably start a reality show called 'The President's Apprentice,' where they fire each other weekly. Ratings would be through the roof! — Chris Kruse (@KruseSocial) November 13, 2024

That would make for some awesome television.

Whoa, this is too far! Can't unsee!

Much closer than you would think 🫃🫃🫃🫃🫃🫃🫃 pic.twitter.com/u4dX5rL1gj — Dr. Relaxio (pregnant arc 🫃) (@DrRelaxioMD) November 13, 2024

On second thought, that's enough AI for us. Still, that musical video was great, wasn't it?