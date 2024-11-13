Illinois Governor Says Law Enforcement Will Not Cooperate With Deportations
Why Can't We Be Friends? AI Music Video Provides Hilarious Glimpse of Trump and Biden as Best Buds

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden are best friends? Not in our universe, but maybe in an alternate reality somewhere in the vast Multiverse. Today, an AI artist gave us a peak into one of those worlds where that presidential friendship is an unprecedented reality. The video even has the perfect soundtrack with 'Why Can't We Be Friends?' by War.

Enjoy this strange trip to another world. (WATCH)

Hoo boy, that was weird!

It's funny but frightening nonetheless. Still, some scenes had commenters rolling with laughter.

Yes, Trump's hair looked awesome!

It seems far-fetched, but there's a corner of the Internet that thinks Trump and Biden are secretly friends, or at least united in their disdain for Kamala Harris. Many believe Biden putting on MAGA hat and calling Trump supporters 'garbage' were his way of sabotaging Kamala's campaign. There's no proof of that.

But, there are memes.

Service with a smile!

Maybe, we can nudge Trump and Biden into teaming up to bring this AI video to life. We wonder how the two feel about remakes.

That movie's an underrated gem. You should check it out.

If the big screen's too much, there's the small screen. Maybe Trump can get Biden on network TV. Trump's got the experience, after all.

That would make for some awesome television.

Whoa, this is too far! Can't unsee!

On second thought, that's enough AI for us. Still, that musical video was great, wasn't it?

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FUNNY JOE BIDEN JOKE MUSIC VIDEO

