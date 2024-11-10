Mock Draft: As Trump Prepares to 'Draft' His Cabinet Everyone On X Wants to Be Mel Kiper

On January 6th, 1920, the front page of The Boston Globe reported that the Boston Red Sox had traded Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees for $100,000, a record amount of cash at the time. Ruth and the Yankees would go on to win seven American League Pennants and four World Series, while the Red Sox suffered through the 'Curse of the Bambino' for 86 years.

It is widely considered the worst trade ever made, unless, of course, you're a Yankee fan.

Another lopsided trade would have similar results in the 2024 presidential election. Republicans sent Adam Kissinger and Liz Cheney to the Democrats in exchange for Tulsi Gabbart, Robert Kennedy Jr, and Elon Musk.

For the Democrats, the trade was disastrous. The new additions failed to produce for their new team, leading to a historic landslide defeat. Both are expected to be sent down to the minors or cut outright.

The 2024 election was just the beginning for Donald Trump and his transition team has already been busy preparing the administration to hit the ground running on day one. We're not sure what roles the 'trade acquisitions' are going to fill, the Republican bench is deep. President Trump has some tough decisions to make which is a good problem to have. What we do know is big changes are coming to the Executive Branch.

Kennedy walks the 'Make America Healthy Again' walk. It's not clear what this will look like in the new administration. Possibly a focus on healthier school lunches or regulatory changes through the FDA. However it looks, Kennedy will bring passion to the subject.

Based on his performance in the 'Combine', Kennedy is in shape and ready to go.

This video should INSPIRE all men.



RFK looks like a tank.



And he’s incline benching 115.



You don’t need to be throwing around crazy weight to be crazy fit.



You just need to lift consistently and keep your body fat at a respectable level.



pic.twitter.com/umjQKDQBTa — Jason Helmes (@anymanfitness) June 24, 2023

Elon's 'Combine' performance didn't go as well. He really needs to work on his verticle.

I will never get tired of seeing Elon jumping 😆 pic.twitter.com/5YqL8fooIF — Nic Von (@nicvonx) October 9, 2024

He may not have a great verticle but his intangibles are off the charts. He seems eager and ready to work. Will there be a Department of Government Efficiency?

There's an incredibly high ceiling for Gabbart. She's a smart, charismatic, well-rounded prospect for the incoming administration. She has fantastic Sabermetrics and her skill set would be a perfect fit for a number of prominent roles. Veterans Affairs perhaps?

Drop a 🇺🇸❤ if you support Tulsi Gabbard joining Trump's new Administration. pic.twitter.com/Np6tpw6let — Trump Lover❤🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@SUBRATA30016572) November 6, 2024

Tulsi is currently serving as co-chair of the Trump Transition Team and the team is already hard at work. Trump has already named Susie Wiles his White House Chief of Staff. In the coming weeks, Cabinet Secretaries will be named along with a number of other positions.

There is plenty of speculation surrounding these appointments and X users are making their opinions known. X has become a Mel Kiper-like mock draft for the cabinet posts. Some of these picks are well-thought, reasonable choices and others are out there. Like The Cleveland Browns taking Johnny Manziel in the first round out there.

Here are some of the highlights.

Who else wants to see General Flynn as our new Secretary of Defense? https://t.co/7hR5eeW4Ua — Spud Juice (@OddreyMonkey) November 7, 2024

We haven't heard Flynn's name associated with the Defense position. He certainly has the experience and military expertise to make this an interesting thought. Whoever is appointed will have their work cut out for them. Recruiting numbers are down and the task of 'Un-woking' the military may be daunting.

I vote for Tyrus for the Secretary of Defense pic.twitter.com/MjDQc8cFTd — Rebecca Browand #D4L 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲❤️🤍💙 (@becky71785) November 6, 2024

There is no scenario where this actually happens but we're not going to argue with the idea. The Paul Bunyan-sized, former wrestling champ, could be the defense. All of it! In fact, on the off chance Tyrus reads this, we're fully endorsing the pick. We don't want to end up on his bad side.

Repost if you want @RichardGrenell to be President Trump's Secretary of State! pic.twitter.com/ABdDgYwxrR — Bryan E. Leib (@BryanLeibFL) November 8, 2024

There is a lot of Buzz around Grenell either in the State Department or as National Security Advisor. We're not sure where he ends up but he's a solid bet to be a first-round pick.

Trump needs to get the band back together and have DeSantis be attorney general. https://t.co/yndG95vjCi — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) November 9, 2024

We think the former JAG Officer would make an excellent AG but there's no indication that DeSantis is even interested. He's been busy being the best governor in the nation and opening a righteous can of 'Whoop A*s' on FEMA.

There have been plenty of other names that have been associated with the position.

Great choices for Trump’s Attorney General:



John Ratcliffe would be outstanding! pic.twitter.com/PbBzBPWm5c — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) November 7, 2024

The next AG will also have a daunting task in front of them. The deep state rot runs deep in the alphabet agencies and cleaning them out will not be easy.

The X mock draft board has some interesting suggestions for Press Secretary.

Should President-Elect bring back Kayleigh McEnany as Press Secretary? pic.twitter.com/FtqrFrm2Gu — Wayne DuPree (@TheDupreeReport) November 6, 2024

Kayleigh did a fantastic job in her time at the White House podium but, like DeSantis, there is no indication she is interested in the position.

Who thinks @megynkelly would make a fantastic press secretary?? https://t.co/Xj8f90pFau — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) November 5, 2024

We have no idea if this is being considered but we agree, Megyn would be a terrific choice.

Tucker Carlson for Press Secretary. pic.twitter.com/F8zUlttQwh — Michelle Weekley (@michelleweekley) November 6, 2024

HA! That would be funny. We don't think there is any chance of Tucker being chosen but he would make daily press briefings "Must See TV", especially if he brought the bow ties back.

What? Bow ties are cool.

Would you support Candace Owens as White House Press Secretary in Trump's new administration!? pic.twitter.com/i9KTzXzbd2 — dustin mills (@dustinemills24) November 9, 2024

Ah...No! Just no. Really, what are you guys thinking? We don't think you could possibly come up with a worse choice.

Breaking: There's a online campaign demanding Trump makes Alex Jones press secretary! pic.twitter.com/Iy0hdBQzuN — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) November 7, 2024

Okay, you proved us wrong. We should have had more faith in you. As much fun, as it might be to watch the faces on the Press Corps the first time Alex stepped up to the podium it's just not going to happen. We need serious choices.

Scott Jennings is just toying with the libs at this point.



Make this dude press secretary and don’t think another second about it.



pic.twitter.com/Cft8fbRDPd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 8, 2024

Much better. Scott has a calm demeanor when challenged, There is a clarity to his messaging that would be difficult to spin. He would be a solid choice.

@realDonaldTrump I agree make Scott Jennings Press Secretary.



The emotional angry dude to his right has lost the plot and continues to point out unverified lies. Trump gets invited by veteran families to services and the left berates them for it. Like how dare you invite him! https://t.co/UJhTZ9Rtv7 — ʜᴀʀʟᴇʏ 🇺🇸☝🏼 (@HarleyMonster) November 8, 2024

Mock drafts are a lot of fun but rarely resemble the real thing. We have no idea who will end up in the Cabinet come January. The President-Elect and his transition have a lot of work to do. Until then we'll just have to wait and speculate.

President Donald J. Trump, you're on the clock.