Mock Draft: As Trump Prepares to 'Draft' His Cabinet Everyone On X Wants to Be Mel Kiper

Eric V.  |  8:00 AM on November 10, 2024
Townhall Media

On January 6th, 1920, the front page of The Boston Globe reported that the Boston Red Sox had traded Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees for $100,000, a record amount of cash at the time. Ruth and the Yankees would go on to win seven American League Pennants and four World Series, while the Red Sox suffered through the 'Curse of the Bambino' for 86 years.

It is widely considered the worst trade ever made, unless, of course, you're a Yankee fan.

Another lopsided trade would have similar results in the 2024 presidential election. Republicans sent Adam Kissinger and Liz Cheney to the Democrats in exchange for Tulsi Gabbart, Robert Kennedy Jr, and Elon Musk. 

For the Democrats, the trade was disastrous. The new additions failed to produce for their new team, leading to a historic landslide defeat. Both are expected to be sent down to the minors or cut outright. 

The 2024 election was just the beginning for Donald Trump and his transition team has already been busy preparing the administration to hit the ground running on day one. We're not sure what roles the 'trade acquisitions' are going to fill, the Republican bench is deep. President Trump has some tough decisions to make which is a good problem to have. What we do know is big changes are coming to the Executive Branch.

Kennedy walks the 'Make America Healthy Again' walk. It's not clear what this will look like in the new administration. Possibly a focus on healthier school lunches or regulatory changes through the FDA. However it looks, Kennedy will bring passion to the subject. 

Based on his performance in the 'Combine', Kennedy is in shape and ready to go.

Elon's 'Combine' performance didn't go as well. He really needs to work on his verticle.

He may not have a great verticle but his intangibles are off the charts. He seems eager and ready to work. Will there be a Department of Government Efficiency? 

There's an incredibly high ceiling for Gabbart. She's a smart, charismatic, well-rounded prospect for the incoming administration. She has fantastic Sabermetrics and her skill set would be a perfect fit for a number of prominent roles. Veterans Affairs perhaps?

Tulsi is currently serving as co-chair of the Trump Transition Team and the team is already hard at work. Trump has already named Susie Wiles his White House Chief of Staff. In the coming weeks, Cabinet Secretaries will be named along with a number of other positions. 

There is plenty of speculation surrounding these appointments and X users are making their opinions known. X has become a Mel Kiper-like mock draft for the cabinet posts. Some of these picks are well-thought, reasonable choices and others are out there. Like The Cleveland Browns taking Johnny Manziel in the first round out there.

Here are some of the highlights.

We haven't heard Flynn's name associated with the Defense position. He certainly has the experience and military expertise to make this an interesting thought. Whoever is appointed will have their work cut out for them. Recruiting numbers are down and the task of 'Un-woking' the military may be daunting. 

There is no scenario where this actually happens but we're not going to argue with the idea. The Paul Bunyan-sized, former wrestling champ, could be the defense. All of it! In fact, on the off chance Tyrus reads this, we're fully endorsing the pick. We don't want to end up on his bad side.

There is a lot of Buzz around Grenell either in the State Department or as National Security Advisor. We're not sure where he ends up but he's a solid bet to be a first-round pick. 

We think the former JAG Officer would make an excellent AG but there's no indication that DeSantis is even interested. He's been busy being the best governor in the nation and opening a righteous can of 'Whoop A*s' on FEMA.

There have been plenty of other names that have been associated with the position. 

The next AG will also have a daunting task in front of them. The deep state rot runs deep in the alphabet agencies and cleaning them out will not be easy. 

The X mock draft board has some interesting suggestions for Press Secretary. 

Kayleigh did a fantastic job in her time at the White House podium but, like DeSantis, there is no indication she is interested in the position.

We have no idea if this is being considered but we agree, Megyn would be a terrific choice.

HA! That would be funny. We don't think there is any chance of Tucker being chosen but he would make daily press briefings "Must See TV", especially if he brought the bow ties back.

What? Bow ties are cool. 

Ah...No! Just no. Really, what are you guys thinking? We don't think you could possibly come up with a worse choice. 

Okay, you proved us wrong. We should have had more faith in you. As much fun, as it might be to watch the faces on the Press Corps the first time Alex stepped up to the podium it's just not going to happen. We need serious choices.

Much better. Scott has a calm demeanor when challenged, There is a clarity to his messaging that would be difficult to spin. He would be a solid choice. 

Mock drafts are a lot of fun but rarely resemble the real thing. We have no idea who will end up in the Cabinet come January.  The President-Elect and his transition have a lot of work to do. Until then we'll just have to wait and speculate.

President Donald J. Trump, you're on the clock.

