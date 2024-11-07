The Most Misogynistic President Ever Just Appointed the First Woman Chief of Staff Ever

President-Elect Donald Trump has made the first major hire of his new administration, naming campaign co-chair Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff. Wiles, whose political career began with the Reagan administration, will be the first woman to hold the position.

President Donald J. Trump Announces Susan Summerall Wiles as White House Chief of Staff pic.twitter.com/rzU3Zj6d0j — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 7, 2024

Trump said of Wiles:

'Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns. Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.'

Wiles is widely credited with bringing discipline, which was lacking in 2020, to Trump's 2024 campaign and helping to keep the newly elected president on message. She will bring that same discipline to White House operations.

Congratulations to @susie57 on being named President Trump’s incoming Chief of Staff!



After running the most disciplined and effective presidential campaign in modern history, there is no one more up to the task. pic.twitter.com/DvPaP9ORXI — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) November 7, 2024

Wiles will join the likes of Nikki Haley and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders as women appointed to prominent positions by Donald Trump, who is often accused of being misogynistic.

I was told he hated women? — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) November 7, 2024

That was the rumor. Or was it only strong, intelligent women?

Mark Cuban says strong, intelligent women are never around Trump. The entire Democrat closing argument is to call Trump supporters weak, dumb, garbage. pic.twitter.com/GR1MvdDnfi — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 31, 2024

Mark's comments have not been forgotten.

Just one week ago, @mcuban said President Trump doesn’t surround himself with strong intelligent women.



Today President @realdonaldtrump makes history by naming Susie Wiles the first woman White House Chief of Staff BECAUSE she is strong, intelligent, and hardworking. Great… pic.twitter.com/vM6Rjpyz22 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 7, 2024

Stefanik's comment continues.

Today President @realdonaldtrump makes history by naming Susie Wiles the first woman White House Chief of Staff BECAUSE she is strong, intelligent, and hardworking. Great decision. Making America Great Again!

The truth is, despite the accusations, Trump's successes have often relied on women. In fact, both of his successful presidential campaigns have been run by women.

Random fact: Both of Trump’s successful presidential campaigns were run by women. In 2016, by Kellyanne Conway. In 2024, by Susie Wiles. The one he lost was run by a man. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 7, 2024

We were assured that Donald Trump was the most misogynistic president ever. Yet, again and again, we see more and more women around him. It's almost as if he's not really a misogynist at all. Could it all be hyperbole?

Susie Wiles will be the first woman to ever be the White House Chief of Staff.

I’m tired of all this misogyny! — Mike (@ChitownMike312) November 7, 2024

Susie Wiles isn't paying attention to any of the outside noise.

She has a White House to run.