The Most Misogynistic President Ever Just Appointed the First Woman Chief of Staff Ever

Eric V.  |  9:45 PM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President-Elect Donald Trump has made the first major hire of his new administration, naming campaign co-chair Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff. Wiles, whose political career began with the Reagan administration, will be the first woman to hold the position. 

Trump said of Wiles:

'Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns. Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.'

Wiles is widely credited with bringing discipline, which was lacking in 2020, to Trump's 2024 campaign and helping to keep the newly elected president on message. She will bring that same discipline to White House operations.

Wiles will join the likes of Nikki Haley and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders as women appointed to prominent positions by Donald Trump, who is often accused of being misogynistic.

That was the rumor. Or was it only strong, intelligent women?

Mark's comments have not been forgotten. 

Stefanik's comment continues.

Today President 

@realdonaldtrump

 makes history by naming Susie Wiles the first woman White House Chief of Staff BECAUSE she is strong, intelligent, and hardworking. Great decision. Making America Great Again!

The truth is, despite the accusations, Trump's successes have often relied on women. In fact, both of his successful presidential campaigns have been run by women.

We were assured that Donald Trump was the most misogynistic president ever. Yet, again and again, we see more and more women around him. It's almost as if he's not really a misogynist at all. Could it all be hyperbole?

Susie Wiles will be the first woman to ever be the White House Chief of Staff.

Susie Wiles isn't paying attention to any of the outside noise.

She has a White House to run. 

