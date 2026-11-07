People Are Wondering How Many More 'Missing Memory Cards' Are in GA After This Election Discovery

The midterm election was Tuesday, but not surprisingly the count continues in some areas of the country.

In Alaska the existence of "Decoy Dan" Sullivan has taken enough votes away from the real Dan Sullivan to put Democrat Mary Peltola in the lead with the slightest of margins, at least for now. A federal investigation could end up making a difference there as well.

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In Georgia, a state race now could be reversed after this happened:

BREAKING: A missing memory card discovered in southwest Georgia could cost Democrats a seat in the state House and narrow their newly won majority before they even take power. Once the votes were uploaded, Republican state Rep. Gerald Greene went from trailing Democrat Harry James by 58 votes to leading by 262. https://t.co/YtR2s8ifVU — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) November 6, 2026

No word in this story about why the memory card was "lost" or how exactly it was found.

A missing memory card discovered in southwest Georgia could cost Democrats a seat in the state House and narrow their newly won majority before they even take power. State election officials said Friday they uncovered a discrepancy in Seminole County’s vote totals that led them to an uncounted memory card. Once the votes were uploaded, Republican state Rep. Gerald Greene went from trailing Democrat Harry James by 58 votes to leading by 262. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he’s investigating how the error occurred.

We can't help but wonder how many "lost memory cards" there are floating around out there, and neither can a lot of other people.

@ajc Golly gee! We were told that never happens especially in GA. Damn crooks. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) November 7, 2026

@ajc @ColonelTowner Elections that depend on removable memory cards are by very definition, insecure. What a scam, so much more will be brought to light — Chuck Dagger (@ChunkNFried) November 7, 2026

@ajc @CaliRN619 All of the glitches and misplaced memory cards seem to only ever benefit democrats. How odd. — The Media Lies (@GatedVerb2) November 7, 2026

Weird how that seems to work, right?

@ajc Don’t you wonder how many “missing memory cards” (bc apparently that’s what we’re calling cheating) there are floating around Georgia? Yeah this is just skimming the surface Georgia. — cardinal157 (@cardinal157) November 7, 2026

Nothing suspicious here 🙄. Democrats across the country moving to burn “lost” memory cards. — Traditionally Sarah🇺🇸 (@TraditionSarah) November 7, 2026

Oh my, I wonder how many of these memory cards are missing all around the country. — Joshua Reid | Redpills.tv (@realjoshuareid) November 7, 2026

Place your bets!

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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