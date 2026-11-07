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People Are Wondering How Many More 'Missing Memory Cards' Are in GA After This Election Discovery

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 07, 2026 11:44 AM
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People Are Wondering How Many More 'Missing Memory Cards' Are in GA After This Election Discovery
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The midterm election was Tuesday, but not surprisingly the count continues in some areas of the country.

In Alaska the existence of "Decoy Dan" Sullivan has taken enough votes away from the real Dan Sullivan to put Democrat Mary Peltola in the lead with the slightest of margins, at least for now. A federal investigation could end up making a difference there as well.

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In Georgia, a state race now could be reversed after this happened: 

No word in this story about why the memory card was "lost" or how exactly it was found.

A missing memory card discovered in southwest Georgia could cost Democrats a seat in the state House and narrow their newly won majority before they even take power.

State election officials said Friday they uncovered a discrepancy in Seminole County’s vote totals that led them to an uncounted memory card.

Once the votes were uploaded, Republican state Rep. Gerald Greene went from trailing Democrat Harry James by 58 votes to leading by 262. 

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he’s investigating how the error occurred.

We can't help but wonder how many "lost memory cards" there are floating around out there, and neither can a lot of other people. 

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Weird how that seems to work, right? 

Place your bets!

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FRAUD | GEORGIA

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