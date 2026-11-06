YIKES! AK Dem Party Chair Defends Slow Vote Counting (and Tries to Zing Florida) With a Sex Analogy

When it comes to counting ballots accurately and in a very timely fashion, Florida is one of the states that sets the gold standard. Other states like California and Alaska can take seemingly forever, which of course only fuels skepticism.

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When you get beclowned on vote counting speed by Florida, what's the spin from Democrats and their media allies? They try and make it seem like the "normal" states are the ones that take a long time to count the ballots.

Control of the House and Senate may not be immediately clear on election night, and some of the 2026 midterm election calls will take longer than others. But that's not unusual or an indication of fraud, as some candidates may claim. https://t.co/dozrW0svRV — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 3, 2026

It's not "normal" — at least it shouldn't be. We can't help but notice though that the counting seems to go a lot faster when the Democrats are winning.

We thought we'd heard it all when it comes to defenses for snail's pace vote counting in some states, but this one takes the cake:

UNHINGED: Alaska Democrat Party Chair Eric Croft on how the state is counting ballots: "We're still counting up here. We take a kind of different approach. We treat this process more like sex. Finishing first and early is not the main goal. We prefer to take it slow, kind of do it right. and hopefully at the end everybody involved is, is satisfied." CNN: "So I was not prepared for that analogy. I‘ll have to say, Eric." Croft: "We think Florida finishes a little quick." — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 5, 2026

Dude, just... no.

@SteveGuest He’s a Democrat! Of course they can’t finish the job on time! — Kat07 (@Kat34736) November 5, 2026

Looking at you, Gavin Newsom.

@SteveGuest Gross. What a way to describe incompetence. — Arnold Kalti (@Kal92858Kalti) November 5, 2026

No kidding!

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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