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YIKES! AK Dem Party Chair Defends Slow Vote Counting (and Tries to Zing Florida) With a Sex Analogy

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 06, 2026 11:25 AM
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YIKES! AK Dem Party Chair Defends Slow Vote Counting (and Tries to Zing Florida) With a Sex Analogy
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When it comes to counting ballots accurately and in a very timely fashion, Florida is one of the states that sets the gold standard. Other states like California and Alaska can take seemingly forever, which of course only fuels skepticism. 

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When you get beclowned on vote counting speed by Florida, what's the spin from Democrats and their media allies? They try and make it seem like the "normal" states are the ones that take a long time to count the ballots.

It's not "normal" — at least it shouldn't be. We can't help but notice though that the counting seems to go a lot faster when the Democrats are winning. 

We thought we'd heard it all when it comes to defenses for snail's pace vote counting in some states, but this one takes the cake: 

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Dude, just... no. 

Looking at you, Gavin Newsom. 

No kidding!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | CBS NEWS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA

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