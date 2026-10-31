RATIO ALERT! PBS NewsHour Reminds Us That It's Totally Normal for Vote Counts to Take a LONG Time

The midterm elections are Tuesday, but guess what! We're already being told that the counting of the votes could take a long time. We're guessing that won't apply to states like Florida, which seems to be able to count all their votes by the end of Election Day.

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Another election cycle brings with it fresh attempts from the media to convince everybody that counts that are delayed by many hours, days or even weeks are completely normal.

This is PBS NewsHour's contribution to the cause, which already has an impressive ratio:

If you go to bed on election night and don't know who won a midterm congressional race, that's normal. And if you wake up the next morning and find that a candidate who was behind hours earlier has since pulled ahead, that's normal, too. (via @PolitiFact) https://t.co/qXoZPnofJf — PBS News (@NewsHour) October 31, 2026

With some notable exceptions, anybody who has been around for quite a while can tell you that, no, it's not "normal."

@NewsHour @PolitiFact What a crock of sht — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) November 1, 2026

@NewsHour @PolitiFact No it’s not normal. It is corruption. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) November 1, 2026

The media is already preparing their justification for potential shenanigans on Election Day. — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) November 1, 2026

PBS is trying to normalize Election Month instead of Election Day. Fraud is the ONLY viable reason for an election winner not to be known on Election Night. Our tax dollars are paying for this propaganda. — Heartland Grump - The Rightest Voice on the Right (@heartland_grump) November 1, 2026

But only if the Democrat wins. @NewsHour — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) November 1, 2026

🚨 PBS is already prepping you for Tuesday night. They want you to believe it's "normal" to go to bed with one candidate winning and wake up to the other guy ahead. It's not normal. It's a choice. Some states count their ballots and report the same night. Others wait until Election Day to even start processing mail ballots, then act surprised when it takes days. Count fast. Count clean. Show the public every step. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 1, 2026

This isn’t even Normal in 3rd World countries but Democrat propaganda PBS and Politico want to make believe it is… — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) November 1, 2026

No. This wasn’t ever normal. You are liars and frauds. — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) October 31, 2026

They're getting dragged, but they need to be dragged even more. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 1, 2026

Make it happen!

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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