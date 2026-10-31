DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

RATIO ALERT! PBS NewsHour Reminds Us That It's Totally Normal for Vote Counts to Take a LONG Time

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 31, 2026 9:40 PM
Advertisement
RATIO ALERT! PBS NewsHour Reminds Us That It's Totally Normal for Vote Counts to Take a LONG Time
ImgFlip

The midterm elections are Tuesday, but guess what! We're already being told that the counting of the votes could take a long time. We're guessing that won't apply to states like Florida, which seems to be able to count all their votes by the end of Election Day. 

Advertisement

Another election cycle brings with it fresh attempts from the media to convince everybody that counts that are delayed by many hours, days or even weeks are completely normal. 

This is PBS NewsHour's contribution to the cause, which already has an impressive ratio: 

With some notable exceptions, anybody who has been around for quite a while can tell you that, no, it's not "normal."

Recommended
‘Yes, This Is Real’: Harpy Senator Grades 'Melania Trump’s' Statement, Gives It an F-Minus Brett T. Elissa Slotkin Defends Jewish Michigan Suburb Against Hasan Piker Calling It a ‘KKK Neighborhood’ Brett T.
Advertisement

Make it happen!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FLORIDA | FRAUD | PBS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

‘Yes, This Is Real’: Harpy Senator Grades 'Melania Trump’s' Statement, Gives It an F-Minus

‘Yes, This Is Real’: Harpy Senator Grades 'Melania Trump’s' Statement, Gives It an F-Minus

Brett T.
Elissa Slotkin Defends Jewish Michigan Suburb Against Hasan Piker Calling It a ‘KKK Neighborhood’

Elissa Slotkin Defends Jewish Michigan Suburb Against Hasan Piker Calling It a ‘KKK Neighborhood’

Brett T.
Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep 'My Captain' Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His Mouth

Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep 'My Captain' Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His Mouth

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos