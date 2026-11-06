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Ratio Alert! CBS Newshounds Ask Why Fuel Prices Are Falling and Get Plenty of Help

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 06, 2026 12:39 PM
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Ratio Alert! CBS Newshounds Ask Why Fuel Prices Are Falling and Get Plenty of Help
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Gas prices were a major issue in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's midterm elections, and the Democrats (whose past policies do nothing but make energy more expensive) made making gas cheaper a major campaign issue. Yeah, we laughed too but obviously many voters fell for it. 

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Then, just hours after the election, this happened:

We're sure the timing was just a total coincidence (cue massive eye roll). 

Now CBS News is reporting that Americans are seeing relief at the pump, and they posted this question: 

Is that a rhetorical question, CBS?

Another media outlet got ratioed, which is becoming very common. 

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Glad we could help answer that question, CBS. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CBS NEWS | DONALD TRUMP | ENERGY

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