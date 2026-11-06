Ratio Alert! CBS Newshounds Ask Why Fuel Prices Are Falling and Get Plenty of Help

Gas prices were a major issue in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's midterm elections, and the Democrats (whose past policies do nothing but make energy more expensive) made making gas cheaper a major campaign issue. Yeah, we laughed too but obviously many voters fell for it.

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Then, just hours after the election, this happened:

Oil prices in freefall. https://t.co/Iq02aUTKzL — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) November 4, 2026

We're sure the timing was just a total coincidence (cue massive eye roll).

Now CBS News is reporting that Americans are seeing relief at the pump, and they posted this question:

Gas prices could soon dip below $4 a gallon. So why are fuel costs falling? https://t.co/iKH38EAJDs — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2026

Is that a rhetorical question, CBS?

Every single person alive knows why fuel costs are falling lol. — THE Real Kelly Rae 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@kellyrae2723) November 6, 2026

It's a mystery to CBS News. 🤡 — Diana Allocco (@dianamee) November 6, 2026

Another media outlet got ratioed, which is becoming very common.

@CBSNews Like Trump said they would come down after the midterms! They were being artificially inflated by the far left globalists! Intentionally! — AuntLizR (@r_aunt2512) November 6, 2026

@CBSNews Because the election is over. — Gregory Levitsky (@LevitskyGregory) November 6, 2026

@CBSNews Why, because they were artificially kept inflated with oil futures to manipulate the midterms... — Country Ham Sammich 🇺🇸 (@HammSamm519) November 6, 2026

Glad we could help answer that question, CBS.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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