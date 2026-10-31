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Time Again to Play 'Media Framing of a Deportation Story vs. the Full Context'

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 31, 2026 11:12 AM
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Time Again to Play 'Media Framing of a Deportation Story vs. the Full Context'
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The last time we played "Media Framing of a Deportation Story vs. the Full Context," we featured this take from the Washington Post:

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"Middle school coach" who is loved by all. And that's it, right? Nothing more to the story? No, there is way more to the story.

"Not even mentioned until deep into the article" where the Post knew most people wouldn't even get to.

Up next we have The New York Times. 

The Times has recently done a couple random acts of actual reporting, but lest we be too hasty to give them unconditional "journalism" credit, they have this story about "Afghan immigrants in Louisiana": 

@DrewHolden360 spotted more "deeply dishonest framing" from a media outlet: 

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Funny how so many in media never want to put those important details right up front. 

And they'll keep doing it over and over. 

Fair questions, because multiple media outlets repeatedly do the same thing. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | THE NEW YORK TIMES | WASHINGTON POST

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