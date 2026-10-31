Time Again to Play 'Media Framing of a Deportation Story vs. the Full Context'

The last time we played "Media Framing of a Deportation Story vs. the Full Context," we featured this take from the Washington Post:

To the young baseball players at a D.C. middle school, Amaury Monsalve is affectionately known as “Coach A.” After he was detained by ICE, more than a dozen families wrote letters to support his case, and the community has raised more than $80,000. https://t.co/b1e6meMU4v https://t.co/A4xdQHAg6W — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 29, 2026

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"Middle school coach" who is loved by all. And that's it, right? Nothing more to the story? No, there is way more to the story.

Not included in this headline is info that has been available for days now that this man is a Venezuelan illegal alien who had his green card revoked after immigration fraud proceedings, a deportation order was issued against him, and he was arrested on gun & drug charges. It’s not even mentioned until deep into the article too. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 29, 2026

"Not even mentioned until deep into the article" where the Post knew most people wouldn't even get to.

Up next we have The New York Times.

The Times has recently done a couple random acts of actual reporting, but lest we be too hasty to give them unconditional "journalism" credit, they have this story about "Afghan immigrants in Louisiana":

Breaking News: The Trump administration has detained dozens of Afghan immigrants in Louisiana — including relatives of those who helped the U.S. military — and plans to deport them to Afghanistan, according to U.S. officials. https://t.co/9WjxVO0Bep — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 30, 2026

@DrewHolden360 spotted more "deeply dishonest framing" from a media outlet:

This story specifically references two people awaiting deportation. One was imprisoned on multiple felonies. The other entered the U.S. illegally and had his asylum claim denied by a judge. Deeply misleading framing, as ever with these types of stories. https://t.co/xOrcw58XaF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 30, 2026

Funny how so many in media never want to put those important details right up front.

@DrewHolden360 And these are their best examples. They get to pick! — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) October 30, 2026

@PalmerLuckey Exactly. The two most sympathetic cases to try to spin. Just shameful “journalism” — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 30, 2026

And they'll keep doing it over and over.

@nytimes One a felon and one with denied asylum. Who did not help the US in Afghanistan despite your misleading framing. Why is this “breaking news”? Who is funding this anti immigration enforcement propaganda campaign? — Just this guy, ya know? (@notafinger42) October 30, 2026

Fair questions, because multiple media outlets repeatedly do the same thing.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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