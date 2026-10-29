Bill Melugin Adds Context to WaPo's Sob Story About 'Middle School Coach' Detained by ICE

The Washington Post has really been on a roll lately when it comes to working overtime to help push talking points on behalf of the Democrats.

Just yesterday the Post got community noted for this one:

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Five states have initiatives on the ballot to outlaw trans athletes in girls’ sports and gender transition treatment for children. Washington state could require genital exams for girls in school athletics. https://t.co/FkoM3QXUdv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 28, 2026

They tried.

And the Post is still trying when it comes to protecting preferred Democrat narratives. Here's another example where the Post would like everybody to believe that people are being taken by ICE for no real reason.

To the young baseball players at a D.C. middle school, Amaury Monsalve is affectionately known as “Coach A.” After he was detained by ICE, more than a dozen families wrote letters to support his case, and the community has raised more than $80,000. https://t.co/b1e6meMU4v https://t.co/A4xdQHAg6W — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 29, 2026

As usual, there's a lot more to the story that for some reason the Post didn't want to put front and center.

Not included in this headline is info that has been available for days now that this man is a Venezuelan illegal alien who had his green card revoked after immigration fraud proceedings, a deportation order was issued against him, and he was arrested on gun & drug charges. It’s not even mentioned until deep into the article too. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 29, 2026

"It’s not even mentioned until deep into the article too."

@BillMelugin_ Classic leftist tactic - when the facts and law are not on your side, use emotion and guilt-trip to create a narrative and change the perception. — Bala (@skorpien) October 29, 2026

Democrats like to screech about due process, and this guy clearly got exactly that, so the Post largely just ignored that part, not to mention what he's been arrested for. They'd rather this criminal illegal stay in proximity to school kids.

@washingtonpost You hacks always leave out context. — Lhop (@Lhop963) October 29, 2026

It's almost a daily occurrence with the WaPo.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while pushing the Democrats' preferred narratives.

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