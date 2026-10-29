DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Bill Melugin Adds Context to WaPo's Sob Story About 'Middle School Coach' Detained by ICE

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 29, 2026 11:19 AM
Advertisement
Bill Melugin Adds Context to WaPo's Sob Story About 'Middle School Coach' Detained by ICE
Meme

The Washington Post has really been on a roll lately when it comes to working overtime to help push talking points on behalf of the Democrats. 

Just yesterday the Post got community noted for this one:

Advertisement

They tried.

And the Post is still trying when it comes to protecting preferred Democrat narratives. Here's another example where the Post would like everybody to believe that people are being taken by ICE for no real reason. 

As usual, there's a lot more to the story that for some reason the Post didn't want to put front and center.

Recommended
Angry Drivers vs Anti-ICE Lefties Blocking the Brooklyn Bridge (Oh the Irony in This Video) Doug P. BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows the Ilhan Omar Investigation Started Then Magically STALLED ... Under OBAMA Sam J.
Advertisement

"It’s not even mentioned until deep into the article too."

Democrats like to screech about due process, and this guy clearly got exactly that, so the Post largely just ignored that part, not to mention what he's been arrested for. They'd rather this criminal illegal stay in proximity to school kids. 

It's almost a daily occurrence with the WaPo.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while pushing the Democrats' preferred narratives. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | MEDIA BIAS | TRANSGENDER | WASHINGTON POST

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Angry Drivers vs Anti-ICE Lefties Blocking the Brooklyn Bridge (Oh the Irony in This Video)

Angry Drivers vs Anti-ICE Lefties Blocking the Brooklyn Bridge (Oh the Irony in This Video)

Doug P.
BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows the Ilhan Omar Investigation Started Then Magically STALLED ... Under OBAMA

BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows the Ilhan Omar Investigation Started Then Magically STALLED ... Under OBAMA

Sam J.
Obama Bombed BIGLY at Georgia Rally. That's It. That's the Headline (WATCH)

Obama Bombed BIGLY at Georgia Rally. That's It. That's the Headline (WATCH)

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos