Troy Jackson's October Surprise Is This Big Video Endorsement From Ms. Rachel (and X Has Thoughts)

Rachel Anne Accurso, better known to many parents and their little kids as Ms. Rachel, has a YouTube channel with millions and millions of subscribers and viewers.

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You might remember Ms. Rachel as being a supporter of socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and also a participant in lefty protests outside detention centers for illegal aliens.

Ms Rachel is outside Delaney Hall DHS center in NJ singing about knocking down walls and freeing criminal illegal aliens. Parents, keep your kids away! https://t.co/MswGteLXM7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2026

What a great message for kids! Wait, maybe not.

She's now made an endorsement in the Maine Senate race, and this isn't a shocker:

Thank you to my good friend Ms. Rachel for speaking out for the future of her home state and her gracious support across this campaign. We're proud to have such an incredible Mainer standing in solidarity with us. https://t.co/nULIwtQGnK — Troy Jackson (@TroyJackson207) October 28, 2026

Rachel would have endorsed the Nazi tattoo guy but unfortunately for her he dropped out.

Well, let's see if this moves the needle for Jackson.

Ms. Rachel loves Maine so much she moved to New York City 17 years ago and never moved back. — Justin Davis (@JustinDavisNRA) October 28, 2026

Imagine trying to dunk on Susan Collins while simultaneously flexing about getting an endorsement from this absolute lunatic. — Meara (@MillennialOther) October 28, 2026

Right!?

Antisemites are big supporters of the guy who throws water bottles at women. Color me not surprised. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 28, 2026

Has Rachel done any "birds of a feather" type musical videos for kids? This might be a good place to start.

She's psychotic. So are you. — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) October 28, 2026

@TroyJackson207 This should help you and the DNC with Jewish contributors. — Phillykid (@LloydCarroll) October 28, 2026

Ahem.

@TroyJackson207 She'll definitely help with your base: 2-year-old brains. — Honey Badger (@SalsaPrice) October 28, 2026

@TroyJackson207 More absurd Democrat cringe. — Minuteman (@Ceuta18) October 28, 2026

We're in the final midterm stretch now, so brace for more.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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