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Troy Jackson's October Surprise Is This Big Video Endorsement From Ms. Rachel (and X Has Thoughts)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 28, 2026 6:15 PM
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Troy Jackson's October Surprise Is This Big Video Endorsement From Ms. Rachel (and X Has Thoughts)
Ms. Rachel

Rachel Anne Accurso, better known to many parents and their little kids as Ms. Rachel, has a YouTube channel with millions and millions of subscribers and viewers. 

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You might remember Ms. Rachel as being a supporter of socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and also a participant in lefty protests outside detention centers for illegal aliens.

What a great message for kids! Wait, maybe not. 

She's now made an endorsement in the Maine Senate race, and this isn't a shocker: 

Rachel would have endorsed the Nazi tattoo guy but unfortunately for her he dropped out. 

Well, let's see if this moves the needle for Jackson. 

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Right!?

Has Rachel done any "birds of a feather" type musical videos for kids? This might be a good place to start. 

Ahem.

We're in the final midterm stretch now, so brace for more. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DHS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | MAINE | YOUTUBE

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