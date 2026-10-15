Kash Patel Lets MS NOW Know Who Is Owed an Apology After Their Latest Fake News-a-Palooza

Yesterday, one of the intrepid newshounds at MS NOW had a major scoop designed to in some way create another Democrat narrative. That breaking news was that FBI Director Kash Patel had just landed in Russia.

Advertisement

The problem? Patel was in Virginia. MS NOW's "sources" (if there even were any in positions inside the administration) were wrong but that's not going to keep MSDNC from repeating things if it's something they know their TDS audience will want to hear.

Left: MS Now reports two sources familiar say Kash Patel just landed in Russia Right: Here’s where Kash Patel actually is… Liberty U, doing a law enforcement appreciation event MS Now’s “sources” are “familiar” with NOTHING! https://t.co/4i26hV70VW — FBI Rapid Response (@FBI_Response) October 14, 2026

Patel responded this way, saying MS NOW owes some apologies. At the top of the list should be anybody MS NOW has convinced they're actual "journalists" and not just propagandists for the Dems:

MS NOW put me in Russia based on two anonymous sources. I was in Virginia, honoring law enforcement at Liberty University. The network had to correct its false report. This was a basic verification failure. They were wrong about my location, and they are wrong about the successes of this FBI and our partnership with State, Local, and Tribal Law Enforcement. If a network cannot confirm where I was before putting it on air, how can the public trust its reporting on the work our agents and officers do every day? This is bigger than a false story about me. The men and women of law enforcement deserve accurate reporting while they protect communities and take violent criminals off our streets. Three apologies are owed: to this FBI, to the law enforcement community, and to the American People. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 15, 2026

Here's the rest of the post:

This was a basic verification failure. They were wrong about my location, and they are wrong about the successes of this FBI and our partnership with State, Local, and Tribal Law Enforcement. If a network cannot confirm where I was before putting it on air, how can the public trust its reporting on the work our agents and officers do every day? This is bigger than a false story about me. The men and women of law enforcement deserve accurate reporting while they protect communities and take violent criminals off our streets. Three apologies are owed: to this FBI, to the law enforcement community, and to the American People.

Public trust in media has gone down the drain, and this is just another example why.

@FBIDirectorKash Also, if they can’t verify it, why would they even release it? That’s not journalism. That’s straight up fraud issued to the American people. — Kimmyb (@Kimmybme) October 15, 2026

That's what they do!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.