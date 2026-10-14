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Count How Many Times Kathy Hochul Said 'Trump' at Last Night's NY Gubernatorial Debate

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 14, 2026 3:50 PM
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Count How Many Times Kathy Hochul Said 'Trump' at Last Night's NY Gubernatorial Debate
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The New York gubernatorial debate took place yesterday evening, and it featured Republican Bruce Blakeman explaining why Kathy Hochul has failed the state while prioritizing and trying to protect criminal illegal aliens. Meanwhile, Hochul seems to be hoping that repeating the last name of the U.S. president will make enough New Yorkers reelect her. 

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The debate started with a focus on Hochul's "priorities"

The debate opened with the candidates being asked about the conduct of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which last week drew outrage in New York City following the shooting of a 28-year-old Dominican national whom the Department of Homeland Security said refused to comply with lawful orders during a targeted operation in the Bronx. A 5-year-old boy inside Oscar Bergal's vehicle was unharmed.

"Kathy Hochul appealed to ICE to let this criminal out. The question that New Yorkers have to ask is what was this guy doing in New York in the first place? It's because Kathy Hochul has made us a sanctuary state," said Blakeman, a Republican.

For the most part Hochul spent the rest of the debate repeating the name "Trump" like a skipping record. 

Hochul's just hoping most voters in her state dislike Trump enough to join her quest to keep as many violent criminal illegal aliens on the streets as possible. The TDS on display here is off the charts: 

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Yikes! Obsess much?

Hopefully New York voters send Hochul a big message next month. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BRUCE BLAKEMAN | ILLEGAL ALIEN | KATHY HOCHUL | NEW YORK

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