Scott Bessent's Handwritten Addendum to Elizabeth Warren With Columbus Day in Mind Is Heap Big OUCH

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has a hobby, and owning lefty Sen. Elizabeth Warren is one of them.

Bessent likes beclowning the Massachusetts Democrat in responses to her constant requests for information. The last time we checked in with Bessent responding to Warren he was schooling her in foreign exchange markets:

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In her latest sciolistic letter to me, @SenWarren made it clear that she knows even less about foreign exchange markets than she does about banking. What is equally shocking, but not surprising: not a single member of the media mob has a rudimentary-enough level of financial market literacy to spot her remedial error. To reiterate: under @POTUS, the United States delivers for America’s trusted partners. For a fuller explanation, I recommend Senator Warren take any entry level course in international finance for her and her staff, or I can personally give her a tutorial on Foreign Exchange for Dummies. Although I am not holding my breath, I hope her next letter will demonstrate that she has learned the difference between a currency purchase and a swap or a loan. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 28, 2026

Fast forward to this month, and Warren's latest request for information has been answered, but with a handwritten addendum acknowledging Columbus Day, which is coming up on Monday.

However, Bessent's reply to Warren mentioning the upcoming holiday didn't call it "Columbus Day," but rather something of a zinger about her notorious previous heritage claims vs. the backfired DNA test:

Exclusive: FOX Business obtained the response from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to the latest request for information from Senator Elizabeth Warren. The Senator has sent more than 100 letters to Treasury asking for information in the past 21 months. The Secretary snarky at times in the response saying, "Rather than take my suggestion of studying introductory economics, you have continued your letter-writing crusade and participation in tabloid fodder about the Treasury Department." Secretary Bessent also added a hand-written note at the bottom of the letter. (Picture attached) Senator Warren sent a letter dated October 10th asking for more information about what the Trump Administration is doing to lower borrowing costs for average Americans. In the letter the Senator accuses the Treasury Secretary of increasing costs saying, "The surge in Treasury yields is self-inflicted and follows the Fed's decision to raise the federal funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point, driven by concerns about inflation." The Treasury Secretary refuted that characterization in his letter, adding, "It is difficult to treat your concern as sincere." Adding, "As the federal funds rate climbed from near zero to its highest level in 22 years, with inflation hitting a 40-year high, you were a cheerleader for the Biden Administration's reckless spending." The Secretary finishes the letter offering "a Foreign Exchange for Dummies tutorial still, and if you receive a passing grade to the Yale metric, not the Harvard curve, I would be happy to also include a Fixed Income for Dummies." — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) October 10, 2026

Instant classic from Bessent!

.@SecScottBessent to @SenWarren: “Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day to you and your family.” — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2026

Bessent mocks Warren for sport and it's hilarious.

"The Yale metric, not the Harvard Curve" was a nice zinger as well.

@RapidResponse47 @SecScottBessent @SenWarren Best Secretary of the Treasury ever!! 😂🔥 — Katie Yonke (@KatieYonkeWI) October 10, 2026

Nothing but GOLD from the Treasury Secretary... pun intended.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Dances With Identity Theft).

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