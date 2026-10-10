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Scott Bessent's Handwritten Addendum to Elizabeth Warren With Columbus Day in Mind Is Heap Big OUCH

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 10, 2026 5:40 PM
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Scott Bessent's Handwritten Addendum to Elizabeth Warren With Columbus Day in Mind Is Heap Big OUCH
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has a hobby, and owning lefty Sen. Elizabeth Warren is one of them. 

Bessent likes beclowning the Massachusetts Democrat in responses to her constant requests for information. The last time we checked in with Bessent responding to Warren he was schooling her in foreign exchange markets:

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Fast forward to this month, and Warren's latest request for information has been answered, but with a handwritten addendum acknowledging Columbus Day, which is coming up on Monday. 

However, Bessent's reply to Warren mentioning the upcoming holiday didn't call it "Columbus Day," but rather something of a zinger about her notorious previous heritage claims vs. the backfired DNA test:

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Instant classic from Bessent!

Bessent mocks Warren for sport and it's hilarious. 

"The Yale metric, not the Harvard Curve" was a nice zinger as well. 

Nothing but GOLD from the Treasury Secretary... pun intended. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Dances With Identity Theft). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics ECONOMY | ELIZABETH WARREN | MASSACHUSETTS | SCOTT BESSENT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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