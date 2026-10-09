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Abdul El-Sayed Had 'the Most Delusional Tweet I've Ever Seen' After the Debate (Shot/Chaser Gold)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 09, 2026 10:20 AM
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Abdul El-Sayed Had 'the Most Delusional Tweet I've Ever Seen' After the Debate (Shot/Chaser Gold)
AngieArtist

Last night's debate between Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed featured an awkward geography lesson after the socialist tried to zing his opponent for owning a home in Florida. The resulting reality check didn't go well for El-Sayed

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Perhaps one of El-Sayed's most laughable and easily disproven moments, however, came shortly after the debate ended when he made this claim. 

Dude, really?

No kidding!

The shot from El-Sayed: "I'm not bought off and want to get the money out of politics."

The chaser from just not long ago:

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Getting the money out of politics by raking in donations from leftist billionaires? Suuuure.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress by defeating radical Democrats like El-Sayed. 

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | FOX NEWS | MICHIGAN

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