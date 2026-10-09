Abdul El-Sayed Had 'the Most Delusional Tweet I've Ever Seen' After the Debate (Shot/Chaser Gold)

Last night's debate between Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed featured an awkward geography lesson after the socialist tried to zing his opponent for owning a home in Florida. The resulting reality check didn't go well for El-Sayed.

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Perhaps one of El-Sayed's most laughable and easily disproven moments, however, came shortly after the debate ended when he made this claim.

Trump voters are looking my way because I'm not bought off. I want money out of politics, money in your pocket, and Medicare for All. https://t.co/0RmXq27SfG — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 9, 2026

Dude, really?

@AbdulElSayed This is actually the most delusional tweet I’ve ever seen. — Patty Girl X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) October 9, 2026

No kidding!

The shot from El-Sayed: "I'm not bought off and want to get the money out of politics."

The chaser from just not long ago:

FIRST ON FOX: A behind-the-scenes moment at a California fundraiser is drawing new attention to Abdul El-Sayed's longtime ties to the Soros family. Jeffrey Soros, the nephew of billionaire George Soros, tells attendees he first met El-Sayed in 2012 while interviewing him for the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans, saying the fellowship helped launch his career and support his education. The fundraiser comes after questions over El-Sayed's campaign message about getting "money out of politics" while attending a high-dollar event hosted by the Soros family. Read the full story on Fox News for more from the fundraiser, including what Jeffrey Soros said about their yearslong relationship: https://t.co/GKGTeARzx6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 29, 2026

Getting the money out of politics by raking in donations from leftist billionaires? Suuuure.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress by defeating radical Democrats like El-Sayed.

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