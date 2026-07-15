Head of Medical School Tells Congresswoman the Vast Majority of Pregnancies Occur in Women

We have yet another example of how the people who like lecture others for not "believing in science" tend to be the ones saying the most un-science-y things. In this case though the person in question runs a medical school and yet still wouldn't acknowledge reality.

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This is something else:

I can't believe this is real.



The Chancellor of UC San Francisco testified under oath that a "vast majority of pregnancies are in women." Implying some pregnancies occur in men.



When asked directly whether a non-biological woman has ever had a baby, he refused to answer. This… pic.twitter.com/mNk8f1eCDa — Jenn Pellegrino 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) July 14, 2026

America's "institutions of higher learning" continue to be indoctrination and propaganda centers, even some of the medical schools.

All pregnancies are in women.

Every single one of them.



Being mentally ill does not stop science. :)



Glad I could clear this up. https://t.co/xOJs6PHzS3 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 15, 2026

What a pathetic excuse for a “thought leader” in academia. — Jane Hughes,MD (@janehughesmd) July 15, 2026

"The vast majority of pregnancies are in women."



He's a doctor, folks.



This is where we are. Still. https://t.co/NuNzqOX6Np — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 15, 2026

Unreal.

Today’s exceptional humans can’t rise to positions of power in academia because they won’t compromise on basic truths like “men can’t have babies.”



The result is we get weaklings like this. https://t.co/0eTSIsDzy2 — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) July 15, 2026

University heads will say these things without shame because they are paid over a million dollars a year to https://t.co/kIyxqNo7OW pic.twitter.com/LjU5xJohcT — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 15, 2026

And he's not about to risk that by dealing in reality and as a result angering the "men can have babies" loonies.

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