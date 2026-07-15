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Head of Medical School Tells Congresswoman the Vast Majority of Pregnancies Occur in Women

Doug P. | 9:12 AM on July 15, 2026
Twitchy

We have yet another example of how the people who like lecture others for not "believing in science" tend to be the ones saying the most un-science-y things. In this case though the person in question runs a medical school and yet still wouldn't acknowledge reality.

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This is something else: 

America's "institutions of higher learning" continue to be indoctrination and propaganda centers, even some of the medical schools. 

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Unreal.

And he's not about to risk that by dealing in reality and as a result angering the "men can have babies" loonies.

*****

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