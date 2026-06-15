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Pro-Trans Doctor Denies Teenage Girls Are Having Healthy Breasts Removed, Just Teenage Boys

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on June 15, 2026
Twitchy

YouTuber and Sun columnist Julia Hartley-Brewer was disgusted to see a Lush UK store decorated for Pride Month with a cartoon tiger mascot with mastectomy scars and the words, "Proud of my stripes." 

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Dr. Helen Webberley (she/her), who says in her X bio that she's "Challenging misinformation & showcasing the beauty of gender diversity," corrected Harley-Brewer, claiming that no teenage girls are having their healthy breasts removed. Rather, teenage boys are "having their gynaecomastia resolved." So, they're boys who are having a benign enlargement of glandular breast tissue treated. See, it really is gender-affirming health care.

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What medical term does she use for treating "boys" having female genitalia? 

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Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, asked what he loved aside from his friends and family, thought for a second and then answered, trans children. It sounds like the Webberleys are the same: they love "trans" kids a little too much.

***

 

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