Pro-Trans Doctor Denies Teenage Girls Are Having Healthy Breasts Removed, Just Teenage Boys

YouTuber and Sun columnist Julia Hartley-Brewer was disgusted to see a Lush UK store decorated for Pride Month with a cartoon tiger mascot with mastectomy scars and the words, "Proud of my stripes."

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Ugh. This is DISGUSTING @LushLtd. Teenage girls love to shop in your stores and here you are happily encouraging them to CUT OFF THEIR HEALTHY BREASTS in the name of trans pride.



This is beyond repulsive. It's dangerous and sick. No parent should allow their child near your… https://t.co/yfhuGGtL82 pic.twitter.com/h9fRSCXRl5 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) June 14, 2026

Dr. Helen Webberley (she/her), who says in her X bio that she's "Challenging misinformation & showcasing the beauty of gender diversity," corrected Harley-Brewer, claiming that no teenage girls are having their healthy breasts removed. Rather, teenage boys are "having their gynaecomastia resolved." So, they're boys who are having a benign enlargement of glandular breast tissue treated. See, it really is gender-affirming health care.

Calm yourself my love. No teenage girls are having their healthy breasts removed, just teenage boys are having their gynaecomastia resolved so they can live in freedom in their bodies.



Also - BTW - puberty blockers prevent the need for top surgery - FYI 😘



Oh and well done to… https://t.co/CFqpoW8xCj — Dr Helen Webberley (she/her) (@HelenWebberley) June 15, 2026

Monster — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 15, 2026

That is truly a sick take. Take a confused and vulnerable teenage girl and tell her she’s a boy with gynecomastia. Fucking ghoul! — Kate (@trinnas) June 15, 2026

What medical term does she use for treating "boys" having female genitalia?

This is one of the most insane things I have ever heard an individual say, and I’ve been on this platform for years. Absolutely nuts. — Adam James Pollock (@AdamPollock) June 15, 2026

You seem to need to be reminded of this. Here you go. 😊 pic.twitter.com/dTT3KHrFgh — Onionfries (@Onionfries73947) June 15, 2026

Somewhere in hell, Mengele is smiling.



Never in his wildest dreams did he imagine "medical professionals" getting paid to practice what Webberley prescribes. — RedBeard (@PirateBeerd) June 15, 2026

Only a doctor by name. It means nothing. She was struck off, and is a grifter. I will write ✍️ about her in the not so distant future! — Donna-Louise (@NoLongerTheFuzz) June 15, 2026

She's not currently a registered doctor in Britain I'm happy to say. pic.twitter.com/Ox6giay4CU — R J Harley (@dr_r_j_harley) June 15, 2026

The fact you lost your medical license makes complete sense with delusional takes like this. The fact you advocate for mutilating children speaks for itself. — Final_Boss (@FinalBossDating) June 15, 2026

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And you think teenage boys having gynaecomastia is normal, don’t you Helen?



Puberty blockers prevent normal development in healthy children but you don’t mention that part do you? — Diana (@DeeSonoIo) June 15, 2026

What a condescending liar you are. — January Littlejohn (@JanuaryDoNoHarm) June 15, 2026

If they have a penis and testicles, they are boys with gynaecomastia. If they are have a vagina and ovaries, they are girls with healthy breasts. Their doctor should examine their genitals and let them know what sex they are. — X or Y (@eggandsperm) June 15, 2026

You and your hubby were struck off for the abuse of puberty blockers so how you have the nerve to be on this platform spouting your bile is disgusting. — Paula 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@loonytunes2022) June 15, 2026

You are a liar who preys on the destress of young people who feel different or struggling with puberty and basically telling them, don’t like your natural puberty then guess what? We can force your body to have a different puberty, but yes you will be on a lifetime of medication — 🏴‍☠️Rebel, The Pirate🏴‍☠️ (@fear_the_kitten) June 15, 2026

You’re clearly a very dangerous individual to have around children.



I had always imagined that doctors would hold scientific fact sacred above all else.



Your post sadly disproves this. — Sir Nigel Garage (@Number6ixx) June 15, 2026

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This is a special kind of denialist word game. We are in fact talking about healthy female breasts, with the only "problem" being that the breast-haver doesn't want them.



I'm fine with that surgery for anyone 18+, but call it an elective cosmetic procedure, as it is. — SK (@sonik0909) June 15, 2026

Gynaecomastia? It staggers me that you have had medical training.



Im torn between thinking you are simply mentally ill or that this is just the grift of the century.



Probably both. — Eclectic Fury (@EclecticFury) June 15, 2026

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, asked what he loved aside from his friends and family, thought for a second and then answered, trans children. It sounds like the Webberleys are the same: they love "trans" kids a little too much.

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