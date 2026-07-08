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Let's Revisit the People Dems Trusted to Recruit and Vet Graham Platner (it Makes Even MORE Sense Now)

Doug P. | 1:40 PM on July 08, 2026
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About one month ago we had a story about the two socialist political operatives who recruited and supposedly did some vetting on the Democrats' Senate nominee, Graham Platner. 

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Now that Platner's either on the verge of dropping out of the race or staying in and making things extremely uncomfortable for the Dems who were originally willing to overlook several accusers, a Nazi tattoo and some other disturbing things, it's worth revisiting how he got in that position in the first place. 

Basically this is how: 

Keep in mind that those people considered part of their job to recruit somebody who would appeal to the average male voter. If anybody thought the Left might have learned something after what happened with Tim Walz, that doesn't appear to be the case. 

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The pair's reaction when being asked how they went about vetting Platner said it all. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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