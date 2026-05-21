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LA Times Hot Take on Spencer Pratt's 'Dark Vision' for the City Gets Tossed Into the Shredder of Reality

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on May 21, 2026
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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has certainly caused a Democrat and lib media freakout in that city with his controversial promises of clean public transportation and general competence when it comes to policies (including fire preparation). TMZ and other outlets have even tried to shame Pratt over what he's had to do because his home burned down.

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Pratt's ads are also irritating his opponents using truth combined with humor. This is the latest: 

And that's how it's done.

The Los Angeles Times is now running a column that's gotten ratioed into the sun. It's alleged that Pratt and his fans are against "modern-day L.A.," which is in many ways true. The columnist says this like it's a bad thing: 

Pratt's got a "dark vision" of the city. Yes, somebody really said that.

Filth, homelessness, crime and fire are apparently the bright visions for L.A.

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At least some L.A. Dems are admitting that "crazy individuals roaming the streets, potholes and ridges popping our tires, an understaffed police force, an under-equipped fire department, a film and TV production business that is collapsing, and billions of our tax dollars just kind of getting lost in the wind" is their brand!

The Left is trying to turn Pratt into the problem simply for noticing what Democrat rule has brought the city.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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