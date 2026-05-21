LA Times Hot Take on Spencer Pratt's 'Dark Vision' for the City Gets Tossed Into the Shredder of Reality

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has certainly caused a Democrat and lib media freakout in that city with his controversial promises of clean public transportation and general competence when it comes to policies (including fire preparation). TMZ and other outlets have even tried to shame Pratt over what he's had to do because his home burned down.

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Pratt's ads are also irritating his opponents using truth combined with humor. This is the latest:

You Are Not Alone. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/DdsIoVC7fK — Gene Parmesan (@dsonoiki) May 20, 2026

And that's how it's done.

The Los Angeles Times is now running a column that's gotten ratioed into the sun. It's alleged that Pratt and his fans are against "modern-day L.A.," which is in many ways true. The columnist says this like it's a bad thing:

"Pratt’s loudest fans fundamentally loathe modern-day L.A., and that should chill all other Angelenos," writes The Times' columnist Gustavo Arellano.



Read his latest column: https://t.co/Uc75s8FN9l pic.twitter.com/KZQ3Nzhj5K — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 20, 2026

Pratt's got a "dark vision" of the city. Yes, somebody really said that.

They’re claiming Pratt has a “dark vision” for Los Angeles because he opposes the city constantly being on fire. What a bunch of psychopaths. https://t.co/orEKKPjeI9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 21, 2026

Filth, homelessness, crime and fire are apparently the bright visions for L.A.

.@latimes this is silly, isn't it?

Your own reporters have printed numerous stories about the demise of LA.

This is a very silly, childish clickbait title and article.

Los Angeles has become unaffordable, with crazy individuals roaming the streets, potholes and ridges popping… https://t.co/CXF1NwJYgt — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) May 21, 2026

At least some L.A. Dems are admitting that "crazy individuals roaming the streets, potholes and ridges popping our tires, an understaffed police force, an under-equipped fire department, a film and TV production business that is collapsing, and billions of our tax dollars just kind of getting lost in the wind" is their brand!

The absolute breathless stupidity of that headline is so on brand for y'all 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 21, 2026

You guys on crack?



The city is collapsing under total Leftist rule.



Everybody can see it.. — Anita Miller (@FoxNewsMom) May 21, 2026

The Left is trying to turn Pratt into the problem simply for noticing what Democrat rule has brought the city.

*****

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