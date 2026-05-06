Ron DeSantis Self-Awareness Nukes Obama's MASSIVE Projection About Trump Targeting Political Enemies

In a previous story we talked about former President Barack Obama's latest effort to prove that he remains at the top of his hypocrisy and projection game even all these years after leaving the White House.

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Considering the source, this is just so special:

Obama: "The White House shouldn't be able to direct the AG to go around prosecuting whoever the president wants prosecuted. You can't have a situation where whoever is in charge of the government starts using that to go after their political enemies or reward their friends." pic.twitter.com/zqkV1vPdfq — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 6, 2026

The list of why Obama's full of it is a long one, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had this submission:

The Russia collusion hoax would like a word. https://t.co/ojz7Kd5ygL — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) May 6, 2026

Boom.

According to DNI Tulsi Gabbard, Barack Obama orchestrated the "Russia collusion" hoax from the get go, and naturally that was something CNN wasn't too interested in:

DAMAGE CONTROL? Fake News CNN cuts away just as @DNIGabbard outlines the lengths to which the Obama Administration went to manufacture the Russia collusion hoax pic.twitter.com/qmzx5wQ60d — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 23, 2025

Obama still hasn't even been asked about that. But of course there are reasons he only does interviews with hacks like Stephen Colbert.

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