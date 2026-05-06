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Ron DeSantis Self-Awareness Nukes Obama's MASSIVE Projection About Trump Targeting Political Enemies

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on May 06, 2026
Twitchy

In a previous story we talked about former President Barack Obama's latest effort to prove that he remains at the top of his hypocrisy and projection game even all these years after leaving the White House. 

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Considering the source, this is just so special: 

The list of why Obama's full of it is a long one, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had this submission: 

Boom.

According to DNI Tulsi Gabbard, Barack Obama orchestrated the "Russia collusion" hoax from the get go, and naturally that was something CNN wasn't too interested in:

Obama still hasn't even been asked about that. But of course there are reasons he only does interviews with hacks like Stephen Colbert

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity. 

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