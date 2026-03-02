YIIIKES: Check Out Ben Rhodes' Timeline As He Continues His Descent Into MADNESS...
VIP
John Fetterman Calls on His Fellow Democrats to Knock Off the Partisan Rage...
FLASHBACK-CRINGE: Obama's BILLIONS to Iran Brag Comes Back to Haunt Him As Old...
Monica Crowley Needs Just 1 Sentence to Sum Up the Loony Left's Insane...
DAMN! Ted Cruz BODIES Dave Smith for Calling Trump a Traitor in BRUTAL...
HERO --> CBS Reporter Going ROGUE When Told Not to Share Iranians Celebrating...
Pete Hegseth Drops a MOAB on Dem/Media Narratives in Opposition to the Iran...
It Stops NOW! Scott Jennings Blows the DOORS Off CNN Panelists Whining Trump...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Clandestine Claim: Jack Schlossberg Says Repute of Biden’s Early Presidency Is Politics’ B...
Biting Criticism: Video of McDonald’s CEO Nibbling New ‘Big Arch’ Burger Casts Doubts...
@Sunnyright Has a Stinging Little Response to Headline About Sleeper Cells
Sen. Tim Scott Pays Tribute to Service Members Killed
Khamenei Post From Mid-February Talking Smack About the United States and Our Military...

Nancy Pelosi Says the President Does NOT Need Congressional Approval to Bomb Another Country

Doug P. | 11:50 AM on March 02, 2026

When we most recently checked in with Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi, she was complaining that President Trump's State of the Union speech had too much patriotism in it (not to mention an insider trading zinger directed right at her). 

Advertisement

This particular story revolves around the Democrat reaction (not counting Sen. John Fetterman) to President Trump's attack on Iran. The Dems are of course calling "Operation Epic Fury" an illegal, unconstitutional attack, saying it requires congressional approval. Law professor Jonathan Turley has already poured cold water on those claims from the Left, but they continue to make them. 

Heck, even Nancy Pelosi agrees that the president didn't need congressional authorization to launch an attack on another country. Except not when Trump's been in office: 

We're just guessing that the next time Nancy Pelosi is a guest on an MSM "news" program the hosts won't play that video back to her and ask for comment. 

For Pelosi, it was "D"ifferent back then!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
DAMN! Ted Cruz BODIES Dave Smith for Calling Trump a Traitor in BRUTAL Back and Forth (Mark Levin Assist)
Sam J.
FLASHBACK-CRINGE: Obama's BILLIONS to Iran Brag Comes Back to Haunt Him As Old Video Goes Viral (Watch)
Sam J.
HERO --> CBS Reporter Going ROGUE When Told Not to Share Iranians Celebrating Trump Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Monica Crowley Needs Just 1 Sentence to Sum Up the Loony Left's Insane 'Priorities'
Doug P.
It Stops NOW! Scott Jennings Blows the DOORS Off CNN Panelists Whining Trump 'Started a New War' (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement