Nancy Pelosi Says the President Does NOT Need Congressional Approval to Bomb Another Country

When we most recently checked in with Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi, she was complaining that President Trump's State of the Union speech had too much patriotism in it (not to mention an insider trading zinger directed right at her).

Advertisement

This particular story revolves around the Democrat reaction (not counting Sen. John Fetterman) to President Trump's attack on Iran. The Dems are of course calling "Operation Epic Fury" an illegal, unconstitutional attack, saying it requires congressional approval. Law professor Jonathan Turley has already poured cold water on those claims from the Left, but they continue to make them.

Heck, even Nancy Pelosi agrees that the president didn't need congressional authorization to launch an attack on another country. Except not when Trump's been in office:

🚨 FLASHBACK: Nancy Pelosi when Barack Obama was dropping bombs on Libya:



He "did NOT need authorization" to use force. pic.twitter.com/rvOAplLlld — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 2, 2026

We're just guessing that the next time Nancy Pelosi is a guest on an MSM "news" program the hosts won't play that video back to her and ask for comment.

@RepJeffries take a walk....

Down memory lane — L- just L✝️🇺🇲 (@L_onlyL) March 2, 2026

Funny how that work's when the shoe is on the other foot. — Chararmaine Watkins (@Chararmain66786) March 2, 2026

For Pelosi, it was "D"ifferent back then!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!