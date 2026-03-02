Nancy Pelosi Says the President Does NOT Need Congressional Approval to Bomb Another Country

When we most recently checked in with Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi, she was complaining that President Trump's State of the Union speech had too much patriotism in it (not to mention an insider trading zinger directed right at her).
This particular story revolves around the Democrat reaction (not counting Sen. John Fetterman) to President Trump's attack on Iran. The Dems are of course calling "Operation Epic Fury" an illegal, unconstitutional attack, saying it requires congressional approval. Law professor Jonathan Turley has already poured cold water on those claims from the Left, but they continue to make them.
Heck, even Nancy Pelosi agrees that the president didn't need congressional authorization to launch an attack on another country. Except not when Trump's been in office:
🚨 FLASHBACK: Nancy Pelosi when Barack Obama was dropping bombs on Libya:— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 2, 2026
He "did NOT need authorization" to use force. pic.twitter.com/rvOAplLlld
We're just guessing that the next time Nancy Pelosi is a guest on an MSM "news" program the hosts won't play that video back to her and ask for comment.
