Here's Nancy Pelosi's Biggest Complaint About Trump's SOTU ('the Midterm Ads Write Themselves')

Doug P. | 1:00 PM on February 26, 2026
Meme screenshot

We thought that President Trump zinging Nancy Pelosi during his call to ban insider trading by members of Congress might be the former House Speaker's least favorite part of the State of the Union speech, but she appears to have a larger problem with the evening. 

Pelosi's biggest issue with the evening of Trump's SOTU isn't really very shocking, considering the behavior of her Democrat colleagues that night:

“You know, it‘s one thing to acknowledge patriotism and people getting well and everything when you have absolutely nothing to do with their courage or the rest, but you spend an hour and a half doing it?”

Yes, Nancy, you and the Democrats made it painfully obvious how you feel about patriotism and "America first" during the speech. 

There's already one great ad that was inspired by the Democrats at the SOTU, so Pelosi's comments deserve to be in another. 

The Dems proved that repeatedly during Trump's speech Tuesday night!

*****

