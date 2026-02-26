Leader John Thune SHREDDED After Republicans Discover What He Made Time for INSTEAD...
Rashida Tlaib Didn't Think We'd Find Out What She Chanted at SOTU -...
Nancy Pelosi Wants to Make It Clear She Was NOT in Congress for...
Stephen Miller TORCHES Obama Hack Jon Favreau in BRUTAL Smackdown About Dems Putting...
Hoppin' Mad Joe Walsh Croaks Out Demented Rant to Tiny Gathering of Freaky...
Legacy Media’s ‘Moderate’ Democrat Andy Beshear Won’t Say He’ll Put Americans Before Illeg...
VIP
CNN Talks to Slurmit the Frog of the Portland Frog Brigade
Robert De Niro Says He Chokes on the Phrase, ‘We All Love Our...
Rashida Tlaib Advises Americans to Keep Their Children Away From Sicko Pedophile Trump
VIP
Touching Grass Wins: USA Hockey Gold Brings Back 1980 Magic, Inspires and Reminds...
Judge Rules Trump Admin Can’t Deport Illegals to Third-Party Countries
Monica Crowley Had a Front Row Seat for Dems' Reaction During Trump's SOTU...
Jessica Valenti Had to Write Something About the US Men's Team Locker Room...
Mullin to Bernie Sanders: 'What Have You Been Doing Your Whole Life?' —...

'Play This on Repeat'! Dems at the SOTU Have Already Made a GREAT Midterm Ad (for the GOP)

Doug P. | 11:10 AM on February 26, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One of the most politically powerful moments of the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night was when President Trump told members of Congress to stand up if they think their job is to prioritize American citizens over illegal aliens. Most Democrats played right into Trump's hands by staying seated.

Advertisement

We knew the Dems recognized the backfire when, shortly after the speech, Sen. Chuck Schumer was spinning what happened (or didn't happen as it were). Schumer responded to a question from Fox News' Bill Melugin by saying, "of course we support Americans, we’re not going to be a prop in Donald Trump’s little show.”

Well guess what. By staying seated the Democrats have become a prop in Trump and the Republicans' midterm show.

A video has already been made that needs to be seen far and wide: 

The ad was put together by the conservative non-profit group American Sovereignty:

Way to go, Democrats!

They sure did. TDS backfires yet again. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress or else the "crazy" Dems will take over.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen Miller TORCHES Obama Hack Jon Favreau in BRUTAL Smackdown About Dems Putting Illegals FIRST
Sam J.
Leader John Thune SHREDDED After Republicans Discover What He Made Time for INSTEAD of Passing SAVE Act
Sam J.
Rashida Tlaib Didn't Think We'd Find Out What She Chanted at SOTU - Deaf Peeps Just Proved Her WRONG
Sam J.
Mullin to Bernie Sanders: 'What Have You Been Doing Your Whole Life?' — Viral Takedown Goes Nuclear
justmindy
Nancy Pelosi Wants to Make It Clear She Was NOT in Congress for the Money (Cue Eye Rolls and Spit Takes)
Doug P.
Monica Crowley Had a Front Row Seat for Dems' Reaction During Trump's SOTU (and Has the PERFECT Analogy)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stephen Miller TORCHES Obama Hack Jon Favreau in BRUTAL Smackdown About Dems Putting Illegals FIRST Sam J.
Advertisement