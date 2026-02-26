'Play This on Repeat'! Dems at the SOTU Have Already Made a GREAT Midterm Ad (for the GOP)

One of the most politically powerful moments of the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night was when President Trump told members of Congress to stand up if they think their job is to prioritize American citizens over illegal aliens. Most Democrats played right into Trump's hands by staying seated.

We knew the Dems recognized the backfire when, shortly after the speech, Sen. Chuck Schumer was spinning what happened (or didn't happen as it were). Schumer responded to a question from Fox News' Bill Melugin by saying, "of course we support Americans, we’re not going to be a prop in Donald Trump’s little show.”

Well guess what. By staying seated the Democrats have become a prop in Trump and the Republicans' midterm show.

A video has already been made that needs to be seen far and wide:

This video sums it up perfectly.



President Trump and Republicans in Congress are for American citizens.



Democrats in Congress are for illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/OHZ4t7zgOK — Pat Adams (@PatAdams96) February 26, 2026

The ad was put together by the conservative non-profit group American Sovereignty:

Democrats accidentally created one of the best ads I've ever seen



Play this on repeat until the election



pic.twitter.com/2dV3n0URlK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 26, 2026

Way to go, Democrats!

Democrats fell for the president's trap hook, line, and sinker — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) February 26, 2026

They sure did. TDS backfires yet again.

