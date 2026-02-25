Clean Up on Aisle TDS! Allow Chuck Schumer to Explain Why Dems Didn't Stand for Americans Over Illegals

During last night's State of the Union speech, President Trump asked the gathered Democrats to join Republicans in standing if they prioritize American citizens over criminal illegal aliens. What happened after that wasn't particularly surprising:

JUST IN: President Trump tells everyone to stand during his SOTU speech who believe the first duty of the U.S. government is to protect American citizens, not illegal immigrants.



Almost no Democrats stood up. pic.twitter.com/Mdv53Yoyhh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2026

Additionally, the Democrats mostly didn't applaud after Trump said criminals should be locked up, fraud should be stopped, when Angel families were recognized, or a secure border.

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer can explain, and you can tell what happened during the SOTU backfired:

NEW: I just asked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) why Democrats didn’t stand when President Trump asked Congress to stand for Americans over illegal immigrants, and if it was a political mistake to stay seated?



Schumer: “Of course we support Americans. We’re not… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 25, 2026

Schumer: “Of course we support Americans. We’re not going to be a prop in Donald Trump’s little show.”

HAHAHA! Schumer's Dems support Americans about as well as Chuck knows how to make a cheeseburger.

Here comes the desperate attempt at a walk back.



Democrats all said the quiet part out loud last night — they won’t put American citizens before illegal aliens. https://t.co/HqbiWmat0O — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) February 25, 2026

Trump made them look like clowns... again.

I think Trump knew they wouldn’t stand, and he played them perfectly. — Trying to figure it out (@plinko12) February 25, 2026

The Dems could have thwarted Trump's plan just by standing but they hate him too much to have allowed themselves to do it:

They could have stood up and Trumps plan would have completely backfired.



But they didn’t, because they don’t support Americans. — Decline Enjoyer -No Joggers (@DeclineEnjoyer) February 25, 2026

And instead, guess what happened...

Whoops, they were anyways — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 25, 2026

The Dems ended up being props for Trump anyway!

Last night, Republicans cheered for lower taxes, safer communities, and secure elections.



Democrats remained seated. They are ignoring working families.



Republicans are getting America back on track. pic.twitter.com/V986Zb76PH — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) February 25, 2026

Nice try, Chuck, but that was another Dem fail.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

