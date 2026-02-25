Canadian Paper: SOTU Was a Zoo, and Team USA Were the Monkeys
One Lone Sane Democrat Found – Nation Stunned, Colleagues Still Screaming Into the...
Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
Trump Celebrates America While Democrats Melt Down
Dep Reps and Other Despicable Lefties Mock the Awarding of Medals to Veterans...
Schumer, Jeffries Sweat As Trump Speech Proves They've Lost It
Looks Like the Dems' Anti-American Antics Helped Move the Speech Approval Needle in...
Gavin Newsom Called Out for His Racist Comments ... by Cornell West
Chris Cuomo Suddenly Discovers WH Athlete Visits Are 'Politicized'—But Only When It's Trum...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Compares Last Night's Events to Prove Politics Is Now 'Normal...
VIP
Big Props to the Director of This SOTU Feed for Camera Switch During...
Dems State of the Swamp Circus: Thong-Wearing Giraffe Brags About ICE Busts ......
No Clap, No Empathy: Democrats Stay Seated While Mother of Murder Victim Weeps...
Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not...

Clean Up on Aisle TDS! Allow Chuck Schumer to Explain Why Dems Didn't Stand for Americans Over Illegals

Doug P. | 4:43 PM on February 25, 2026
Twitchy

During last night's State of the Union speech, President Trump asked the gathered Democrats to join Republicans in standing if they prioritize American citizens over criminal illegal aliens. What happened after that wasn't particularly surprising:

Advertisement

Additionally, the Democrats mostly didn't applaud after Trump said criminals should be locked up, fraud should be stopped, when Angel families were recognized, or a secure border. 

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer can explain, and you can tell what happened during the SOTU backfired: 

Schumer: “Of course we support Americans. We’re not going to be a prop in Donald Trump’s little show.”

HAHAHA! Schumer's Dems support Americans about as well as Chuck knows how to make a cheeseburger.

Recommended

Canadian Paper: SOTU Was a Zoo, and Team USA Were the Monkeys
Brett T.
Advertisement

Trump made them look like clowns... again.

The Dems could have thwarted Trump's plan just by standing but they hate him too much to have allowed themselves to do it: 

And instead, guess what happened...

The Dems ended up being props for Trump anyway!

Nice try, Chuck, but that was another Dem fail. 

*****

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Canadian Paper: SOTU Was a Zoo, and Team USA Were the Monkeys
Brett T.
One Lone Sane Democrat Found – Nation Stunned, Colleagues Still Screaming Into the Void
justmindy
Gavin Newsom Called Out for His Racist Comments ... by Cornell West
Aaron Walker
Dep Reps and Other Despicable Lefties Mock the Awarding of Medals to Veterans During Trump's SOTU
Doug P.
Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not CIA Headquarters
justmindy
Looks Like the Dems' Anti-American Antics Helped Move the Speech Approval Needle in Trump's Direction
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Canadian Paper: SOTU Was a Zoo, and Team USA Were the Monkeys Brett T.
Advertisement