Nancy Pelosi Stammers and Dodges After CNN Presses Her About Trump's 'Insider Trading' Dig

Doug P. | 9:10 AM on February 25, 2026

During the State of the Union speech last night, President Trump said something that even got a standing ovation from Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren. It was this call to ban congressional insider trading, but it included a bonus dig at Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

At that point Pelosi was probably wishing she had another copy of Trump's speech to rip up.

Later on, Pelosi was asked about it on CNN and was not expecting a random act of journalism to occur on that network. 

Wow, that was a lot of stammering, and the fact that Warren was applauding what Trump said might make Nancy wish she'd have retired sooner. 

Yep, Pelosi's done pretty well for herself in the market:

Pelosi would like everybody to believe that's just because she's lucky and happens to guess right every time. Uh huh. 

*****

