Nancy Pelosi Stammers and Dodges After CNN Presses Her About Trump's 'Insider Trading' Dig

During the State of the Union speech last night, President Trump said something that even got a standing ovation from Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren. It was this call to ban congressional insider trading, but it included a bonus dig at Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

.@POTUS: As we ensure that all Americans can profit from a rising stock market, let’s also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit using inside information. Pass the STOP Insider Trading Act WITHOUT DELAY.



"Did Nancy Pelosi stand up? Doubt it." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sTKvLYTcms — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2026

At that point Pelosi was probably wishing she had another copy of Trump's speech to rip up.

Later on, Pelosi was asked about it on CNN and was not expecting a random act of journalism to occur on that network.

YIKES: Nancy Pelosi CAUGHT OFF GUARD as CNN points out that Elizabeth Warren stood and applauded as President Trump ridiculed her with regard to BANNING Members of Congress from trading stocks.



She starts mumbling incoherently as she CLEARLY doesn't have a response ready. pic.twitter.com/kZqjfpeoNA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

Wow, that was a lot of stammering, and the fact that Warren was applauding what Trump said might make Nancy wish she'd have retired sooner.

I’m sure The good Senator was concerned about everyone else’s insider trading and not the former Speaker’s incredible returns. https://t.co/CP3J0lrVTV — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) February 25, 2026

Yep, Pelosi's done pretty well for herself in the market:

How did Nancy Pelosi get so good at trading stocks that she vastly outperformed the S&P 500 and Warren Buffett? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jEnzcjdO56 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) December 17, 2025

We might have to see if we can get Pelosi to run Florida’s pension fund. pic.twitter.com/oHbn4b8fDk — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 10, 2025

Pelosi would like everybody to believe that's just because she's lucky and happens to guess right every time. Uh huh.

