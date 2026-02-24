Optic of the YEAR! Trump Got Dems to Give Away Their Main Priority...
Trump's HILARIOUS SOTU Dig at Nancy Pelosi Will Make Her Wish She Could Rip Up His Speech All Over Again

Doug P. | 10:40 PM on February 24, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Most of you will remember the moment during Donald Trump's first term in the White House when the super classy then Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, ripped up a copy of his speech at the end of one of his State of the Union addresses. 

Tonight, during Trump's SOTU address, Pelosi's @SpeakerPelosi account is trying to slam Trump's speech with more lies: 

Pelosi might be pleased to know that her name did arise during the SOTU, but not for any reason she would appreciate.

The topic was insider trading among members of Congress. 

Trump got some bipartisan applause (which was rare over the course of the evening), for his insider trading remarks, but then Trump unloaded the punchline, and it was glorious: 

The applause from some Dems was stopped in its tracks by the chaser: 

LOL!

That was a good way to get Pelosi back for this lunacy:

Enjoy your SOTU mention this evening, Rep. Pelosi!

UPDATE:

LOL!

*****

