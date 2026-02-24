Trump's HILARIOUS SOTU Dig at Nancy Pelosi Will Make Her Wish She Could Rip Up His Speech All Over Again

Most of you will remember the moment during Donald Trump's first term in the White House when the super classy then Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, ripped up a copy of his speech at the end of one of his State of the Union addresses.

Tonight, during Trump's SOTU address, Pelosi's @SpeakerPelosi account is trying to slam Trump's speech with more lies:

Here’s the truth: Trump made the largest cut to Medicaid in history and ripped health care away from millions of Americans to gave tax cuts to billionaires.



He’s not helping working families. He’s Robin Hood in reverse. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 25, 2026

Pelosi might be pleased to know that her name did arise during the SOTU, but not for any reason she would appreciate.

The topic was insider trading among members of Congress.

Trump got some bipartisan applause (which was rare over the course of the evening), for his insider trading remarks, but then Trump unloaded the punchline, and it was glorious:

The stop insider trading act - got them to stand - then the boom lowered... "Did Nancy Pelosi stand up for that ... is she here" ? — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 25, 2026

"Did Nancy Pelosi stand up?" may be the best line in the history of State of the Union addresses. — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) February 25, 2026

The applause from some Dems was stopped in its tracks by the chaser:

President Trump just took a BRUTAL swipe at Pelosi:pic.twitter.com/RopDNdgFS3

"As we ensure that all Americans can profit from a rising stock market, let’s also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using inside information…



…Did Nancy Pelosi stand up if… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

LOL!

That was a good way to get Pelosi back for this lunacy:

FLASHBACK: The rip heard around the world.



Ahead of tonight's address, Nancy Pelosi’s 2020 SOTU "protest" remains one of the most polarizing moments in Congressional history. pic.twitter.com/7xrcqOymWY — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 24, 2026

Enjoy your SOTU mention this evening, Rep. Pelosi!

UPDATE:

🚨 LMAO! Nancy Pelosi and her friend look absolutely WASTED at the State of the Union



Did Fancy Nancy raid the Congressional liquor stash before the speech? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8VkTE4jDcF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 25, 2026

LOL!

*****

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

