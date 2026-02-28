Here Are Scenes From the Streets of Iran While US Lefties Have Meltdowns Opposing the Attack

Early in the morning hours of Saturday, the United States and Israel conducted strikes in Iran (an operation that is still ongoing) and of course congressional Democrats (except for Sen. John Fetterman) and others on the Left are having fits about it. The Democrats say it was an unconstitutional and illegal attack, but law professor Jonathan Turley disagrees.

It's been reported that dozens of leaders in the Iranian regime have been killed in the strikes, including Ayatollah Khamenei.

In the United States, leftists and assorted Democrats might be slamming Trump over the strikes, but those with connections to Iran in one way or another certainly aren't:

Sent to me by a friend in Georgetown, Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/3NdrozbATf — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 1, 2026

Los Angeles has a huge Iranian immigrant population. They are rallying and praising Trump for taking out the ayatollah in the streets of LA. It’s so pronounced even CNN is covering it. pic.twitter.com/DnUNOW50uV — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 28, 2026

When you’ve lost Georgetown, DC….

Just the thought of democrats seething and gnashing their teeth over this is glorious. pic.twitter.com/hW42KiTfpl — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) March 1, 2026

Now let's see what's happening in parts of Iran.

There doesn't appear to be a lot of anger directed at Trump or the U.S. in an area surrounding Karaj:

SEE IT: Iranians celebrate the death of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the streets of Besat Town, a suburb of Karaj, Iran. pic.twitter.com/NpEwVpb0kf — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 1, 2026

If the U.S. had an honest and unbiased national media, they might invite some Democrats on the Sunday shows and ask them to comment about the reactions from many women in Iran to what's been happening:

Iranian women are dancing in the streets—without hair coverings—after hearing that Israel killed the tyrant Khamenei.



So many Western leaders should feel ashamed at their cowardly response this morning. We will all remember. pic.twitter.com/Rh4cJQZGAO — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) February 28, 2026

Iranian women are celebrating. Not a single hijab in sight.



This is the main difference between Iran and Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan.



Unlike those countries, where the population is extremist, it’s the complete opposite in Iran.



The Islamic regime never represented them. pic.twitter.com/tlBB5ZAFLQ — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) February 28, 2026

🇮🇷 All of Karaj is out.



Tens of thousands were slaughtered in Karaj and Tehran last month.



I hope their souls can see this.



Your sacrifices were not in vain ❤️



pic.twitter.com/CoMGESKyzL — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) February 28, 2026

BREAKING:



In Tehran, people are cheering and celebrating amid reports of Khamenei's death. pic.twitter.com/KfauCNdON8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 28, 2026

The kinds of things that make many Democrats furious speaks volumes.

Watching progressives melt down as women are

liberated is sight to behold… https://t.co/wkpYECquIL — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 28, 2026

It's just amazing.

We'll see in the coming days what unfolds. Prayers for servicemembers, the Trump administration and for the people of Iran.

Editor’s Note: The America and Israel are standing together against the evil regime in Iran.

