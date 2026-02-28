Here Are Scenes From the Streets of Iran While US Lefties Have Meltdowns Opposing the Attack

Loudon County School District Settles With Boys Who Complained About Girl in the...
Doug P. | 8:22 PM on February 28, 2026
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Early in the morning hours of Saturday, the United States and Israel conducted strikes in Iran (an operation that is still ongoing) and of course congressional Democrats (except for Sen. John Fetterman) and others on the Left are having fits about it. The Democrats say it was an unconstitutional and illegal attack, but law professor Jonathan Turley disagrees

It's been reported that dozens of leaders in the Iranian regime have been killed in the strikes, including Ayatollah Khamenei. 

In the United States, leftists and assorted Democrats might be slamming Trump over the strikes, but those with connections to Iran in one way or another certainly aren't: 

Now let's see what's happening in parts of Iran.

There doesn't appear to be a lot of anger directed at Trump or the U.S. in an area surrounding Karaj: 

If the U.S. had an honest and unbiased national media, they might invite some Democrats on the Sunday shows and ask them to comment about the reactions from many women in Iran to what's been happening: 

The kinds of things that make many Democrats furious speaks volumes. 

It's just amazing.

We'll see in the coming days what unfolds. Prayers for servicemembers, the Trump administration and for the people of Iran. 

Editor’s Note: The America and Israel are standing together against the evil regime in Iran.

