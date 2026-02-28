'Obama Crew Weeps for the Mullahs': Ben Rhodes Says Trump's Second Term Is the 'Worst Case Scenario'

Ben Rhodes was President Barack Obama's deputy national security adviser during the administration that was well known for the Iran Deal and coddling that regime via pallets of cash and other means.

During the overnight hours in the United States, President Trump announced strikes against Iran. The U.S. was joined by Israel in the operation that is ongoing.

Not surprisingly, Rhodes disapproves on behalf of the Iranian regime:

The Iranian Mullahs were able to get a message out via their US spokesman, Ben Rhodes.



See below. https://t.co/GGUA2B0ECq — RBe (@RBPundit) February 28, 2026

Rhodes calls Trump's second term the "worse case scenario" (it certainly is for libs who coddled the Iranian mullahs):

Trump's second term has been the worst case scenario. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2026

Trump's second term has been the worst case scenario *for U.S. Democrats who welcomed illegal aliens by the millions and were apologists for terrorist regimes*.

Rhodes was of course also against Trump's previous strikes on Iran (and elsewhere for that matter).

The Obama crew weeps for the mullahs. https://t.co/ZEUOXiKVCJ — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) February 28, 2026

Cry more Ben. He is just destroying our enemies the ones you worked with. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) February 28, 2026

Sorry your mullah boys are getting iced, Slingblade. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 28, 2026

Sounds better in the original Farsi. https://t.co/bkA41uJDSu — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 28, 2026

…for Iran’s murderous regime & therefore for you, its biggest fan. https://t.co/2OVtRuUG6p — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 28, 2026

Cheer up, Ben. There’s an ayatollah job opening you’d be perfect for. https://t.co/piHxFQ3jAb — Max Twain (@MaxTwain24) February 28, 2026

Please respect Team Obama's privacy during this difficult time.

