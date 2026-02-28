VIP
'Obama Crew Weeps for the Mullahs': Ben Rhodes Says Trump's Second Term Is the 'Worst Case Scenario'

Doug P. | 10:34 AM on February 28, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Ben Rhodes was President Barack Obama's deputy national security adviser during the administration that was well known for the Iran Deal and coddling that regime via pallets of cash and other means. 

During the overnight hours in the United States, President Trump announced strikes against Iran. The U.S. was joined by Israel in the operation that is ongoing. 

Not surprisingly, Rhodes disapproves on behalf of the Iranian regime: 

Rhodes calls Trump's second term the "worse case scenario" (it certainly is for libs who coddled the Iranian mullahs): 

Trump's second term has been the worst case scenario *for U.S. Democrats who welcomed illegal aliens by the millions and were apologists for terrorist regimes*.

Rhodes was of course also against Trump's previous strikes on Iran (and elsewhere for that matter). 

Please respect Team Obama's privacy during this difficult time. 

*****

