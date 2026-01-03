Ben Rhodes Upset With Trump Bombing Venezuela, Nigeria, and Iran With 'No Coherent Rationale'

President Barack Obama's Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes heard the news that President Donald Trump had ordered a strike on Venezuelan military sites and the capture of Nicolás Maduro, and was triggered. For Rhodes, the operation brought up painful memories of Trump obliterating the nuclear enrichment sites in Iran, not to mention his Christmas Day strikes on ISIS strongholds in Nigeria. For Rhodes, there was no coherent rationale for any of these strikes.

Bombing Venezuela, Nigeria and Iran with no legal basis, coherent rationale or even public debate. And Trump seems to just be getting started. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 3, 2026

Sorry about your pals, bro. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) January 3, 2026

Your boys in Tehran must be terrified. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 3, 2026

In the wake of the growing protests against the Islamic Republic in more than 50 cities, Trump posted that the United States is "locked and loaded and ready to go" if Iran starts killing protesters.

Go cry to the Ayatollah, you sniveling little Quisling... while you still can. — Will Collier (@willcollier) January 3, 2026

Incredible commentary from one of the greats of bad foreign policy, many even say you’re the GOAT — Jon Kol (@thePalenimbus) January 3, 2026

Hamas, sit this one out. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 3, 2026

"Hamas" was reportedly Rhodes' code name in the Obama White House.

I’m sorry this is happening to you Mr Hamas — Dylan Marrello (@ragingbullcap) January 3, 2026

Pretty coherent rationale — they are enemies of the U.S. So we don’t send them pallets of cash. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) January 3, 2026

Your boss bombed more countries than any president since WWII, I think you should sit this one out. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) January 3, 2026

Let it be known that Ben Rhodes, a failed Obama appointee, supports Islamist terrorists who butcher Nigerians, Venezuelan dictators who strip their people of their vote and prosperity, and Iranian theocrats who gun down their own citizens when they rise up. — Moshe Emilio Lavi (@MosheELavi) January 3, 2026

Thank you. I am always glad to get your take on foreign policy since the truth is always the complete opposite of whatever you have to say, pallets of cash to Iran-boy. — Brian Rose (@drbtrose) January 3, 2026

Better to send pallets of cash to our enemies and close down years long terrorism investigations to placate them, right? — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) January 3, 2026

No debate that includes you is required. — Andrew Beck (@AndrewBeckUSA) January 3, 2026

Pay attention to the long list of crybaby collectivists who are deeply upset that Venezuela is free from tyranny today —



Mamdani

Bernie

Obama

Tim Walz

Gavin Newsom

AOC

Xi Jinping

Sean Penn

Ben Rhodes @brhodes — Terrible Swift Sword (@TerribleSword) January 3, 2026

Funny you didn’t mention Syria, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Pakistan , Afghanistan and Somalia

But that wasn’t just an oversight, was it? — Jim Devine (@TheTubby2024) January 3, 2026

Rhodes needs to pace himself. It's only 2026.

Damn right he’s just getting started — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) January 3, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

