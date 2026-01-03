Ben Rhodes Upset With Trump Bombing Venezuela, Nigeria, and Iran With 'No Coherent Rationale'

'PRIORITIES' Alert! Guy Benson Spots the DNC Taking the Next Predictable Step After...
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on January 03, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

President Barack Obama's Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes heard the news that President Donald Trump had ordered a strike on Venezuelan military sites and the capture of Nicolás Maduro, and was triggered. For Rhodes, the operation brought up painful memories of Trump obliterating the nuclear enrichment sites in Iran, not to mention his Christmas Day strikes on ISIS strongholds in Nigeria. For Rhodes, there was no coherent rationale for any of these strikes.

In the wake of the growing protests against the Islamic Republic in more than 50 cities, Trump posted that the United States is "locked and loaded and ready to go" if Iran starts killing protesters.

"Hamas" was reportedly Rhodes' code name in the Obama White House.

Rhodes needs to pace himself. It's only 2026.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

