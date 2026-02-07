Kamala Harris' HQ68 Stomps on a Rake Attempting to Join the 'JD Vance Is Unpopular' Parade

The evolution of Democrat presidential candidates' X account names over the last few years has been a thing to behold. There was a "Biden Wins" account, which turned into "Kamala Wins" after the Dems shoved Biden out the door. Then the "Harris Wins" account became "Democratic Wins" after Harris lost. By now you've sensed a pattern.

Gavin Newsom has a "Press Office" account that Team Harris is now trying to rip off, and the launch of "Headquarters67" got so mercilessly mocked that soon it was noticed that the name was changed to "Headquarters68" (and it'll get even funnier if they bump that up a notch).

Considering what happened to Kamala Harris and her terrible campaign in the 2024 election, you'd think she would take a break from trying to mock President Trump and VP JD Vance as unpopular, but that's obviously not going to happen.

The hot new narrative on the Left is that VP Vance got booed at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Italy. The video going around is based on what was said during a CBC broadcast, and the "Harris Wins" turned "HQ67" turned "HQ68" account tried to get in on the action:

Not heard: Any actual booing (or at least not much):

Did you guys really add fake audio to the broadcast?pic.twitter.com/0rIHBHxw3a — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) February 6, 2026

There certainly weren't many boos to be heard, but when you're suffering from TDS that's the only sound bouncing around inside your head.

All I could hear was loud cheering.



And wild cheering at that. — Ryan Dally (@Ryandally08) February 6, 2026

You should have your hearing checked. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 6, 2026

Does Team Harris really want to try and claim that Vance was booed in Italy, proving he's unpopular, not long after the Democrat nominee was wiped out in every swing state in the U.S.?

Nobody’s booing in that video, Kamala.



We get it — voters humiliated you in 2024 and now you can’t even root for the USA at the Olympics. You’re pathetic. https://t.co/11TApouEMv — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) February 7, 2026

Kamala apparently thought she heard “booze” and was jealous.



I didn’t hear any boos. I didn’t even hear any “Boo-urns.” But then I’m sober and she’s Kamala.



To be fair, she also detected a bunch of cheers for herself in 2024 and we all know how that ended…with @JDVance at the… https://t.co/H3ovqegcpD — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 6, 2026

You sure they weren’t saying “Six, Seven?” https://t.co/JhJFw50z5o — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) February 6, 2026

Not anymore, because that was quickly changed after it backfired.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

