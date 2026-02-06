Max Tani Cries Fowl At Critics To Point Out Washington Post's Birdpoop Articles,...
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Showed Her TRUE Colors at The Grammys
GRRL, No! LOL! Kamala Harris Tries to QUIETLY Make BIG Change to Her...
Here's Brian Stelter on WaPo's Woes vs. X's Potential Demise (One of These...
So It BEGINS! Ilhan Omar Will Absolutely FLIP OUT When She Sees What...
Hey Look, the Democrats Finally Support a Photo ID Requirement
All the BOOM: Sen. Eric Schmitt TORCHES Soros-Funded, Racist-Happy NGO in RUTHLESS, Receip...

Dems Go for Gold in BS: JD Vance 'Booed Relentlessly' at Olympic Opening Ceremony (Watch and Listen)

Doug P. | 9:19 PM on February 06, 2026
Twitchy

The Winter Olympic opening ceremony in Italy took place today, and Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha were in attendance. 

Quite predictably, the Dems have found a video with commentary that matches what they were hoping for, and they're running with it. "Booed relentlessly"? You be the judge:

Doesn't Newsom have a high-speed train project to not start? 

Other videos simply don't back that up:

It's possible there were a couple of jeers, but to say Vance was "booed relentlessly" is as ridiculous as, well, every other claim the dishonest Democrats make: 

Another day brings with in another Democrat attempt to spread a failed narrative. 

It's important to note that the version the Dems are choosing to go with came from a Canadian broadcast: 

We're shocked. 

Tomorrow the Dems will be saying that cheering sounds are Italian for booing. 

UPDATE:

Even "journalists" got in on the attempted Dem fun, but only briefly:

So predictable. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies. 

