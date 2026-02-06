Dems Go for Gold in BS: JD Vance 'Booed Relentlessly' at Olympic Opening Ceremony (Watch and Listen)

The Winter Olympic opening ceremony in Italy took place today, and Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha were in attendance.
Quite predictably, the Dems have found a video with commentary that matches what they were hoping for, and they're running with it. "Booed relentlessly"? You be the judge:
BREAKING: In a stunning moment, JD Vance was just booed relentlessly at the Olympics. Wow. The Trump-Vance admin is humiliating us on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/06ryMvehDH— Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 6, 2026
Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have RUINED America's reputation on the global stage.— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 6, 2026
We are now BOOED and LAUGHED at by the world!
Total disgrace. https://t.co/TQxio764yW
Doesn't Newsom have a high-speed train project to not start?
Other videos simply don't back that up:
i watched it live and this was just not the case at all the USA and Vance were cheered thunderously— BigBudda🧈 (@BigBudda20) February 7, 2026
It's possible there were a couple of jeers, but to say Vance was "booed relentlessly" is as ridiculous as, well, every other claim the dishonest Democrats make:
Live from the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics: "The Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, leading the U.S. contingent here in Milan." 🇺🇸@VP @SLOTUS pic.twitter.com/QHU77iREC4— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2026
Did you doctor this? An alternate video doesn’t have booing at all. https://t.co/B1z4rVORYn— AmoreMio (@lamourestdivin) February 6, 2026
Another day brings with in another Democrat attempt to spread a failed narrative.
What is stunning Dems is that I listened as many others did live and there were no boos. You are pathetic https://t.co/oAWGGAERoe— Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) February 7, 2026
It's important to note that the version the Dems are choosing to go with came from a Canadian broadcast:
Funny how CBC is the only version of this you can find on the internet right now https://t.co/9OJwdU8Kft— Henny Omega (@CamronSanto) February 6, 2026
We're shocked.
Literally sounds like cheers lol— Chad (@GodBTCFamily) February 6, 2026
Tomorrow the Dems will be saying that cheering sounds are Italian for booing.
UPDATE:
Even "journalists" got in on the attempted Dem fun, but only briefly:
He deleted it but screenshots are eternal. https://t.co/m8xQbm7LVg pic.twitter.com/CsSpATV8Zo— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 6, 2026
So predictable.
