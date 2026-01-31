DNC's Words Come Back to Bite Them After Call to 'Free Don Lemon' (It's 'D'ifferent THIS Time!)

NY Times' Condemnation of Don Lemon's Arrest Avoids Key Facts (Effort to Protect...
Doug P. | 9:21 AM on January 31, 2026
Screen shot

As we told you yesterday, former CNN host turned podcaster pretending to be an actual reporter (Dem activism is now poorly disguised as journalism) Don Lemon was arrested for his role among a mob of agitators who barged into a Minneapolis church and lectured the pastor and congregants. As they say, Lemon did the FA part and Attorney General Pam Bondi later announced the FO portion: 

At least we're seeming some accountability.

Meanwhile, the DNC would like everybody to believe that "free speech" includes storming into, and disrupting, church services. That apparently should be just fine as long as you're a self-described "journalist": 

"Free speech" includes going into a church on private property and joining a mob in interrupting the service and intimidating the congregation? Nice try.

The GOP helped give the DNC a self-awareness check: 

As usual, it's "D"ifferent this time. 

Don Lemon also fell into his own "no one is above the law" trap, but now we're supposed to believe that it's "D"ifferent when the Left breaks the law and is held accountable. 

*****

