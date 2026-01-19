This Video Will Prove Don Lemon Was Just Doing 'Journalism' in MN and NOT Taking Sides (JUST KIDDING!)

As you know, former CNN journo Don Lemon is facing scrutiny from the Justice Department after performing what he claimed was an act of "journalism" accompanying a mob of leftist agitators into a Minneapolis church during a service this weekend. Later Lemon said the "white supremacist"-aligned churchgoers needed to feel the discomfort of in-your-face anti-ICE protesters.

Lemon also lectured the pastor on the First Amendment but was also quick to throw the organizer of the group who stormed the church under the bus. That backpedal might have something to do with the U.S. Justice Department:

BREAKING: DOJ Announces Intention to Charge Don Lemon under the Ku Klux Klan Act.



The KKK Act makes it illegal to threaten, hurt, or intimidate people to prevent them from exercising their God-given rights.



HARMEET DHILLON: "The Klan Act is one of the most important federal… pic.twitter.com/GWnXAMtWc9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2026

As we said earlier, Lemon is arguing that he was just a "journalist" covering an unfolding story, presumably in an unbiased and objective fashion as reporters do (well, not really).

Do all reporters provide those on one side of the story with donuts and coffee before things unfold?

Is this Don Lemon providing material support to protesters? pic.twitter.com/JDQ4VHs34w — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) January 19, 2026

Don Lemon distributed coffee and donuts to anti-ICE protesters, who praised him for being "out on the front lines." He later said he was just doing journalism when he joined agitators to storm a church. pic.twitter.com/araFzRaRQK — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) January 19, 2026

So much "journalism"!

Is this Don Lemon participating and supporting a premediated FELONY...why yes it is.https://t.co/UnRCALdHSZ — Louis S. Luzzo, Sr. (@LouisSLuzzoSr) January 19, 2026

Gonna cut against his "I was doing a journalism" defense. https://t.co/3oeVxrwqWx — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) January 19, 2026

Just a little bit. Stay tuned!

