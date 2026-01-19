This Video Will Prove Don Lemon Was Just Doing 'Journalism' in MN and NOT Taking Sides (JUST KIDDING!)

Illegal Who Swore He Wasn’t Going Back to Haiti Still in the US...
Doug P. | 6:10 PM on January 19, 2026

As you know, former CNN journo Don Lemon is facing scrutiny from the Justice Department after performing what he claimed was an act of "journalism" accompanying a mob of leftist agitators into a Minneapolis church during a service this weekend. Later Lemon said the "white supremacist"-aligned churchgoers needed to feel the discomfort of in-your-face anti-ICE protesters. 

Lemon also lectured the pastor on the First Amendment but was also quick to throw the organizer of the group who stormed the church under the bus. That backpedal might have something to do with the U.S. Justice Department:

As we said earlier, Lemon is arguing that he was just a "journalist" covering an unfolding story, presumably in an unbiased and objective fashion as reporters do (well, not really). 

Do all reporters provide those on one side of the story with donuts and coffee before things unfold? 

So much "journalism"!

Just a little bit. Stay tuned!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats (while pretending to be doing objective "journalism"). 

