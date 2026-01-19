From Livestream to Legal Trouble? DOJ Announces Intention to Charge Don Lemon Under Ku Klux Klan Act

Remember just yesterday when we brought you the story of Don Lemon leading protestors into a church during their worship service and disrupting it and harassing the congregation? Then just this morning when we watched Lemon try to backpedal his role in it all?

Well, it definitely seems like he's trying to cover his behind now that the DOJ is speaking about their interest in using the Ku Klux Klan Act and/or the FACE Act to charge him and other protestors for violating the civil rights of churchgoers. Now, it has to be noted that no charges have been filed as of this writing, but the Department of Justice has confirmed it is reviewing former CNN host Don Lemon’s role in this little weekend stunt. Legal commentators have noted that federal statutes protecting religious worship, including the Reconstruction-era Ku Klux Klan Act, could potentially apply. The irony of this timing is hard to ignore: the law written to stop organized harassment of churchgoers is being discussed on MLK Day, after activists shut down a church service in the name of 'justice.'

History has a sense of humor.

BREAKING: DOJ Announces Intention to Charge Don Lemon under the Ku Klux Klan Act.



The KKK Act makes it illegal to threaten, hurt, or intimidate people to prevent them from exercising their God-given rights.



HARMEET DHILLON: "The Klan Act is one of the most important federal… pic.twitter.com/GWnXAMtWc9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2026

Benny's post continues: 'HARMEET DHILLON: 'The Klan Act is one of the most important federal civil rights statutes. It's a law that makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens. Whenever people conspire this, the Klan Act can be used. Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening and put people away for a long time.'

Other commentators were critical of Harmeet, U.S. Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, and she shot back:

What are you talking about? We have assigned agents and prosecutors on the scene and the AG herself has spoken to the pastor.



Clickbait hysteria is not helpful. Moreover, @AGPamBondi’s DOJ has already secured multiple convictions for attacks on CHURCHES and we have more to… https://t.co/kiJkywneCr — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) January 19, 2026

There is clearly now a subset of modern activists who believe that the height of moral courage is barging into a church mid-service, heckling people who showed up expecting hymns rather than a hissy fit and then declaring victory on social media. This isn’t civil disobedience; it’s performative narcissism with a livestream chaser, and by a prominent former 'news' pundit to boot.

we want don lemon arrested it’s that simple https://t.co/UOkyCrDs2S — 𝕃𝕒𝕟𝕒𝔻𝕖𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) January 19, 2026

Him, among the protestors. Really send a message.

People are so used to do-nothing, all-talk government/politicians that their minds can’t comprehend the swift action that is the norm under @AAGDhillon. Don’t let her knitting fool you, this isn’t your grandma’s @CivilRights! https://t.co/8RJ0E8M0lj — Greta Gieseke (@Greta_Gieseke) January 19, 2026

To be fair, there are plenty of people on the right who are also disillusioned with the 'all bark, no bite' trend we've seen in modern politics. (Strong language warning for some of these.)

Let us know when someone actually gets arrested for this — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 19, 2026

Nothing is going to happen with this.



Not one fucking thing. Like always. — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) January 19, 2026

Harmeet, I really like you. I do. But why should we have any faith in Pam “the files are on my desk” Bondi? — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) January 19, 2026

I think the problem is you guys don’t arrest anyone for the literally hundreds of crimes committed, so people are reluctant to believe anything you people say. Either put up or shut up, and putting up doesn’t mean assigning prosecutors, it means perp walks. Make it happen. — Guy Vincent (@GuyVincent99) January 19, 2026

Perp walks would be AMAZING. Readers have seen this movie before and know how it usually ends. Still, if this moment signals a shift away from do-nothing politics and toward real enforcement, it would be a change worth cheering.

We'll be keeping you updated as things (hopefully) progress, so stay tuned, Dear Readers!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

