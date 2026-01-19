HOLD UP! Did VA Democrats Just Put an Acreage Requirement on the 2nd...
Tim Walz's Statement on What He 'in No Way Supports' Agitators Doing Overheats...
Don Lemon Facing Arrest: Minneapolis Church Stormed by Nutjob Protestors
Western Lensman Reminds Us CNN Once Expected Viewers to Trust These 2 Super...
Musical Mandate: Singing Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Stage Target Sit-In Demanding Store...
Lesson LEARNED?! Student Journalist SLAMS Abigail Spanberger for Shutting Them Out of Her...
VIP
NY Times Took Some Liberties in Order to Claim Biden Had More Deportations...
SHADIEST Financials Ever Seen: Receipt-Filled Thread EXPOSES Somali-Led Ohio NGO 'Helping'...
Oh, Honey ... NO: Video-Thread DECIMATES Every Leftist Claiming Trump Supporters Are the...
So, About Those MN Somalis Who Assaulted Nick Sortor and Took His Camera...
Projection-Palooza! Tim Walz, Who Emboldens These Leftist Agitators, Warned ICE Would Targ...
VIP
Look at THAT! Even the Left Has Figured Out What a Shameless, Opportunistic...
BACKPEDAL Alert! Don Lemon QUICK to Throw Organizer of Group Who Stormed MN...
'That's Who You Guys Are Protecting!' Officer Reminds Anti-ICE Leftists Honking Horns Who...

From Livestream to Legal Trouble? DOJ Announces Intention to Charge Don Lemon Under Ku Klux Klan Act

Laura W. | 3:00 PM on January 19, 2026
Imgflip

Remember just yesterday when we brought you the story of Don Lemon leading protestors into a church during their worship service and disrupting it and harassing the congregation? Then just this morning when we watched Lemon try to backpedal his role in it all?

Advertisement

Well, it definitely seems like he's trying to cover his behind now that the DOJ is speaking about their interest in using the Ku Klux Klan Act and/or the FACE Act to charge him and other protestors for violating the civil rights of churchgoers. Now, it has to be noted that no charges have been filed as of this writing, but the Department of Justice has confirmed it is reviewing former CNN host Don Lemon’s role in this little weekend stunt. Legal commentators have noted that federal statutes protecting religious worship, including the Reconstruction-era Ku Klux Klan Act, could potentially apply. The irony of this timing is hard to ignore: the law written to stop organized harassment of churchgoers is being discussed on MLK Day, after activists shut down a church service in the name of 'justice.' 

History has a sense of humor.

Benny's post continues: 'HARMEET DHILLON: 'The Klan Act is one of the most important federal civil rights statutes. It's a law that makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens. Whenever people conspire this, the Klan Act can be used. Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening and put people away for a long time.'

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Other commentators were critical of Harmeet, U.S. Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, and she shot back:

There is clearly now a subset of modern activists who believe that the height of moral courage is barging into a church mid-service, heckling people who showed up expecting hymns rather than a hissy fit and then declaring victory on social media. This isn’t civil disobedience; it’s performative narcissism with a livestream chaser, and by a prominent former 'news' pundit to boot.

Him, among the protestors. Really send a message.

To be fair, there are plenty of people on the right who are also disillusioned with the 'all bark, no bite' trend we've seen in modern politics. (Strong language warning for some of these.)

Advertisement

Perp walks would be AMAZING. Readers have seen this movie before and know how it usually ends. Still, if this moment signals a shift away from do-nothing politics and toward real enforcement, it would be a change worth cheering.

We'll be keeping you updated as things (hopefully) progress, so stay tuned, Dear Readers!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DOJ HARMEET K. DHILLON ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Tim Walz's Statement on What He 'in No Way Supports' Agitators Doing Overheats CYA Detectors
Doug P.
SHADIEST Financials Ever Seen: Receipt-Filled Thread EXPOSES Somali-Led Ohio NGO 'Helping' Ex-Convicts
Sam J.
HOLD UP! Did VA Democrats Just Put an Acreage Requirement on the 2nd Amendment??
Laura W.
Oh, Honey ... NO: Video-Thread DECIMATES Every Leftist Claiming Trump Supporters Are the CRUEL Ones
Sam J.
So, About Those MN Somalis Who Assaulted Nick Sortor and Took His Camera ... Just GUESS Where They Work
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement