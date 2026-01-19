Don Lemon Tries Lecturing Pastor on the First Amendment

Unhinged Liberal Tells Off ‘Fake’ Christians, Dares AG Pam Bondi to Come Get...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on January 19, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

As Twitchy reported on Sunday, Don Lemon and his camera guy joined with several radical activists, participating in the storming of Cities Church in Minneapolis during Sunday morning worship service to protest ICE (and to also revive the fake chant, "Hands up, don't shoot"). Lemon is making the most of his publicity stunt on Monday, telling shriveled hag Jennifer Welch that the parishioners were entitled, white supremacists.

Lemon is backtracking and now trying to say he was just covering the protest and not participating in it (nice try). One reason could be that the Justice Department is interested in using the Ku Klux Klan Act and/or the FACE Act to charge him and other protestors for violating the civil rights of churchgoers.

Speaking of rights, Lemon talked to the pastor of the church and tried to give him a lesson on the First Amendment.

The post continues:

… Amendment to freedom of speech and freedom to assemble and protest.”

Pastor: “We're here to worship Jesus because the hope of the world is Jesus Christ…”

Lemon: “But did you try to talk to them?”

Pastor: “No one is willing to talk. I have to take care of my church and my family so I ask that you would also leave this building.”

Imagine storming a church mid-worship and thinking you are the good guys.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What a wuss … Lemon says he's being very respectful, so please don't push him. Yeah, the pastor was the aggressor here.

Lemon even said it himself … you have the freedom to assemble. And his goons disrupted that freedom.

DARVO stands for Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender. Mary Katharine Ham is dead-on.

We like how Lemon tries to give himself credibility by claiming to be a Christian toward the end.

The Biden administration put elderly women in prison for the remainder of their lifetimes under the FACE Act.

We really need to see some arrests here. 

***

CHRISTIANITY CIVIL RIGHTS FIRST AMENDMENT ICE

