Don Lemon Tries Lecturing Pastor on the First Amendment

As Twitchy reported on Sunday, Don Lemon and his camera guy joined with several radical activists, participating in the storming of Cities Church in Minneapolis during Sunday morning worship service to protest ICE (and to also revive the fake chant, "Hands up, don't shoot"). Lemon is making the most of his publicity stunt on Monday, telling shriveled hag Jennifer Welch that the parishioners were entitled, white supremacists.

Lemon is backtracking and now trying to say he was just covering the protest and not participating in it (nice try). One reason could be that the Justice Department is interested in using the Ku Klux Klan Act and/or the FACE Act to charge him and other protestors for violating the civil rights of churchgoers.

Speaking of rights, Lemon talked to the pastor of the church and tried to give him a lesson on the First Amendment.

NEW: Don Lemon tries lecturing a pastor on the First Amendment after a mob of far leftists stormed a church in Minneapolis.



Pastor: “This is unacceptable. It's shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship…”



Lemon: “Listen, there's a constitution, the First… pic.twitter.com/joHdCvaXe6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2026

The post continues:

… Amendment to freedom of speech and freedom to assemble and protest.” Pastor: “We're here to worship Jesus because the hope of the world is Jesus Christ…” Lemon: “But did you try to talk to them?” Pastor: “No one is willing to talk. I have to take care of my church and my family so I ask that you would also leave this building.” Imagine storming a church mid-worship and thinking you are the good guys.

What a wuss … Lemon says he's being very respectful, so please don't push him. Yeah, the pastor was the aggressor here.

Lemon even said it himself … you have the freedom to assemble. And his goons disrupted that freedom.

Lemon as agitators storm a church during worship and scream in people’s faces:



“Listen, there's a constitution, the First Amendment to freedom of speech and freedom to assemble and protest.”



I can’t believe this is real. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2026

Activist narcissists will violate every boundary there is, interfere with your peaceful assembly, stop your worship, and then lecture you about the proper observance of both the First Amendment and your faith. Political DARVO. https://t.co/cVw3LwH7gz — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 19, 2026

DARVO stands for Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender. Mary Katharine Ham is dead-on.

We like how Lemon tries to give himself credibility by claiming to be a Christian toward the end.

Don Lemon's opinion of himself is so far from how most people view him. He's truly deluded. — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 19, 2026

Don Lemon deserves an ass kicking and jail in that order. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 19, 2026

Imagine if a mob wearing red MAGA hats did this at a mosque.



It would be on every media outlet, and Lemon would be throwing a fit. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2026

00:29 LEMON [leaning into the interview subject] "Please don't push me."



LOL



What. A. Flag. — Chris Martenson (@chrismartenson) January 18, 2026

Don Lemon is shoving his mic in the guy's face and leaning his head in, and then whines about the guy "pushing" him.



Clown. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2026

Your First Amendment right to peacefully protest does not override other people's First Amendment right to worship.



This protest violated the FACE Act.



Don Lemon should arrested immediately. They could all face prison time over this. pic.twitter.com/ZGu1Uw1Q83 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) January 18, 2026

The Biden administration put elderly women in prison for the remainder of their lifetimes under the FACE Act.

Don lemon saying he’s Christian is diabolical 💀 — LisanAlGaib (@_LisanA1Gaib_) January 19, 2026

Don Lemon shouldn’t lecture anyone. He has no morals. He should be jailed for this stunt. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 18, 2026

Trying so hard to be relevant inserting himself there. Hey Don! GO HOME! You should be behind bars! That pastor should sue you. — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) January 19, 2026

Lemon thinks the First Amendment gives people the right to enter private property? Every single person that entered without permission or refused to leave when asked should be charged at minimum with trespassing. — David Gobaud (@davidgobaud) January 18, 2026

Does he also remember there's freedom of religion in this country? Or are his freedoms the only ones he's worried about and he can trample on everybody else's? — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) January 19, 2026

What a piece of shit. — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) January 18, 2026

We really need to see some arrests here.

