Nancy Pelosi Says Democrats Don’t Want to Impeach Trump (Again) but He Keeps...
Axelrod Warns Against Rewarding Aggressors—Forgets His Boss Handed Putin Crimea on a Platt...
Independent Journalist Finds EMPTY Daycares in MN Fraud Bombshell—Texas Dem Calls HIM the...
'You Should Be Thanking Us': Somali Community Demands Praise Amid Massive Minnesota Fraud...

Tim Walz's List of What His State Leads the Nation in Gets the Additions It Was BEGGING For

Doug P. | 9:15 AM on December 29, 2025
ImgFlip

As the level of fraud in Minnesota just keeps getting worse, the strategy from Gov. Tim Walz seems to be "try and change the subject as often as possible." CNN's been trying to help Walz with that effort by scolding people for driving by his house and yelling the R-word

Then there have been some self-awareness fails from Walz, such as when he posted a flashback to what "accountability" looks like while tripping all over himself. 

Walz has set himself up like a bowling pin with this latest attempt to change the subject: 

Wow, Tampon Tim skipped over one of the biggest!

Let's help Walz out and complete the list: 

And Walz shouldn't leave out education:

Ouch! But so true

Also keep in mind that it's possible Walz's numbers could have come from his state's "Department of Statistics That We Completely Made Up":

Hey, Walz wouldn't lie about any of this would he? Wait, never mind. 

*****

