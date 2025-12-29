Tim Walz's List of What His State Leads the Nation in Gets the Additions It Was BEGGING For

As the level of fraud in Minnesota just keeps getting worse, the strategy from Gov. Tim Walz seems to be "try and change the subject as often as possible." CNN's been trying to help Walz with that effort by scolding people for driving by his house and yelling the R-word.
Then there have been some self-awareness fails from Walz, such as when he posted a flashback to what "accountability" looks like while tripping all over himself.
Walz has set himself up like a bowling pin with this latest attempt to change the subject:
#8 state for safety.— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) December 28, 2025
#5 state to live in.
#3 state for jobs.
#2 state to raise a family, and #2 state to retire.
We’ve made progress, but there’s more to do to deliver security, opportunity, and freedom to every Minnesotan. I won't quit fighting until we're #1. pic.twitter.com/oRaKRvgN9N
Wow, Tampon Tim skipped over one of the biggest!
Feels like you’re forgetting something https://t.co/x2kp24QJ1x pic.twitter.com/ex00i9M5Mg— Unc Brightside (@_blue42) December 29, 2025
Let's help Walz out and complete the list:
#1 state for fraud https://t.co/86GxPE8CYQ pic.twitter.com/aNUn6etYA4— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 28, 2025
#1 for Somali daycare fraud— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 28, 2025
And Walz shouldn't leave out education:
#1 in Learing— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 28, 2025
#9,000,000,000 in Learing https://t.co/NdRynYCWVj— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 29, 2025
Ouch! But so true.
#1 in Medicaid fraud, so you got that going for you.— Megan Basham (@megbasham) December 29, 2025
Also keep in mind that it's possible Walz's numbers could have come from his state's "Department of Statistics That We Completely Made Up":
I mean, are you going to provide a source for these rankings?— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 29, 2025
Or are we supposed to just take the word of a guy who allowed billions in fraud to happen in his state? https://t.co/H5VomvJ0pW
Hey, Walz wouldn't lie about any of this would he? Wait, never mind.
