Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell...
VIP
Britain's Plan to 'Protect Women' Targets Young White Boys Instead of Migrants Doing...
'Un Freakin' Real': Dem Rep's Argument Against Deporting Illegals Is PEAK Left Insanity
WTAF?! That Brown University REFUSES to Answer These Very Simple Questions About the...
HA! Scott Jennings HUMILIATES Dems Sitting at 18% Approval by Explaining WHO Actually...
Hold Her BOXED-WINE: Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About Kamala DRINKING a Lot After She...
MS NOW's Jen Psaki Debunks Trump's Good Gas Price News by... Lying About...
JUST IN: Media Still SUCKS! Check Out These RIDICULOUS Headlines About LOWEST U.S....
NBC News' WH Reporter Says Trump's Speech Was Nothing But Grievances, Lies and...
BUSTED: Turns Out There WAS a Camera in That Brown University Classroom After...
Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino DROPS Evanston, Illinois Mayor Like a Bad Habit...
VIP
Kamala and Kentaji: Former Dem VP Harris Says Supreme Court Justice Jackson’s Dissents...
Katie Couric Tells Jennifer Welch That Progressive ‘News’ Outlets Are Trying to Adhere...
Rosie O'Donnell Goes on Three Day Trump Blackout - Can She Make It?

Chuck Schumer's Predictable Spin on Trump's Speech Gets Reality Nuked and Ratioed

Doug P. | 1:55 PM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Trump's speech that focused largely on the economy last night was followed up by some very positive news pertaining to inflation:

Advertisement

The Democrats, with help from the media of course, are trying to make the economy sound as lousy as possible. 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer currently has two main priorities: Trying to protect narco terrorists who are smuggling drugs for the cartels by boat, and gaslighting about the economy. Schumer was back at it again the morning after Trump's economic speech: 

Schumer accusing anybody else of living in a bubble is rich indeed. 

Recommended

BUSTED: Turns Out There WAS a Camera in That Brown University Classroom After All (What Are They HIDING?)
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Democrats are hoping really hard that the economy tanks so they can blame Trump, because they care so much about regular Americans. 

If Chuck's upset that must mean something good for the country is happening. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Chuck Schumer would hate that, so thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BUSTED: Turns Out There WAS a Camera in That Brown University Classroom After All (What Are They HIDING?)
Sam J.
Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell CHALLENGES Him to Prove It
Sam J.
WTAF?! That Brown University REFUSES to Answer These Very Simple Questions About the Shooter Is DAMNING
Sam J.
'Un Freakin' Real': Dem Rep's Argument Against Deporting Illegals Is PEAK Left Insanity
Doug P.
HA! Scott Jennings HUMILIATES Dems Sitting at 18% Approval by Explaining WHO Actually Still Supports Them
Sam J.
Hold Her BOXED-WINE: Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About Kamala DRINKING a Lot After She Lost Goes WRONG (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BUSTED: Turns Out There WAS a Camera in That Brown University Classroom After All (What Are They HIDING?) Sam J.
Advertisement