Chuck Schumer's Predictable Spin on Trump's Speech Gets Reality Nuked and Ratioed

President Trump's speech that focused largely on the economy last night was followed up by some very positive news pertaining to inflation:

Breaking Inflation News

CPI 2.7% consensus 3.1%

Core 2.6% consensus 3.0%



Wall Street estimates weren't even close. pic.twitter.com/WtfWv3Trxu — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 18, 2025

"I was surprised. It was a better number than anyone was expecting," says Harvard Professor of Economics Ken Rogoff on November inflation coming in WAY BELOW expectations.



"It was positive news — there's no other way to spin it." pic.twitter.com/ZtAIBek5z3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

The Democrats, with help from the media of course, are trying to make the economy sound as lousy as possible.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer currently has two main priorities: Trying to protect narco terrorists who are smuggling drugs for the cartels by boat, and gaslighting about the economy. Schumer was back at it again the morning after Trump's economic speech:

President Trump’s speech last night showed he lives in a bubble completely disconnected from the reality everyday Americans are seeing and feeling.



People are feeling squeezed harder and harder every day and last night Donald Trump took a victory lap.



The facts are that prices… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 18, 2025

Schumer accusing anybody else of living in a bubble is rich indeed.

TDS is all you’ve got to run on …



CRY HARDER. pic.twitter.com/qudIVgBVe0 — ScyfyLala (@SciFiMom13) December 18, 2025

The Democrats are hoping really hard that the economy tanks so they can blame Trump, because they care so much about regular Americans.

Inflation numbers released today show 2.7%....maybe YOU'RE the one living in a bubble? Or, possibly, you're just full of 💩.... — The Big Guy get 10% (@RobGerundo) December 18, 2025

Gas is down, now inflation. Rut row Chuckie @TheDemocrats https://t.co/L4J4FJOHUZ — Robert Wagen (@wagenfire1) December 18, 2025

If Chuck's upset that must mean something good for the country is happening.

