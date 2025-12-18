MS NOW's Jen Psaki Debunks Trump's Good Gas Price News by... Lying About...
NBC News' WH Reporter Says Trump's Speech Was Nothing But Grievances, Lies and 'Blame Biden'

Doug P. | 9:45 AM on December 18, 2025
Meme

Contrary to some initial speculation, President Trump's speech last night had nothing to do with any announcements of military action against Venezuela. Instead the address involved what has happened over the last eleven months when it comes to improving the economy and national security after a disastrous four years under President Autopen and whoever was behind it. 

If you missed it, here are some highlights via the great @Townhallcom team. 

We'll start with what Joe Biden once called a three-letter word: JOBS: 

Bonuses for servicemembers were also announced:

For four years the Biden administration allowed a border invasion, but that's no more: 

The Democrats' climate change shams aren't needed in order to create real jobs. 

The Democrat "priorities" were also called out: 

Add it all up, run the speech through the "journo spin" machine, and the media's putting their own predictable touch on the story.

NBC News' Peter Alexander said Trump's speech was political and full of grievances and lies. In other words, Trump must have knocked it out of the park is the professional Democrat spinmeisters are misrepresenting what was said: 

Trump "blamed Biden" because the previous administration left a huge mess to clean up on multiple levels. But NBC News is going to do its thing, which is serving as a continuing example of why mistrust of the corporate media is at an all time high. 

