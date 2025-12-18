NBC News' WH Reporter Says Trump's Speech Was Nothing But Grievances, Lies and 'Blame Biden'

Contrary to some initial speculation, President Trump's speech last night had nothing to do with any announcements of military action against Venezuela. Instead the address involved what has happened over the last eleven months when it comes to improving the economy and national security after a disastrous four years under President Autopen and whoever was behind it.

If you missed it, here are some highlights via the great @Townhallcom team.

We'll start with what Joe Biden once called a three-letter word: JOBS:

🔥WHOA: President Trump announces that 100% of ALL NEW JOBS created under his administration are in the PRIVATE SECTOR — not government!



"...the only way to make a country powerful and great!" pic.twitter.com/l4B0PIBbBa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2025

Bonuses for servicemembers were also announced:

🚨BREAKING NEWS: President Trump announces a "WARRIOR DIVIDEND" of $1,776 to be paid out to EVERY military service member before Christmas!



Incredible idea! pic.twitter.com/HrNE1bkjTW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2025

For four years the Biden administration allowed a border invasion, but that's no more:

President Trump: "We are now seeing REVERSE MIGRATION as migrants go back home, leaving more housing and more jobs for AMERICANS!" pic.twitter.com/YMnbpn8ViO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2025

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "In the year before my election, ALL NET CREATION OF JOBS was going to FOREIGN MIGRANTS!"



"Since I took office, 100% of ALL NET JOB CREATION has gone to AMERICAN BORN CITIZENS!" pic.twitter.com/rTitfC4iBu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2025

The Democrats' climate change shams aren't needed in order to create real jobs.

Democrats can't argue with these results 🔥



- Factory worker wages up $1,300

- Construction worker wages up $1,800

- Mining worker wages up $3,300



Boom! pic.twitter.com/Oae26EBTZY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2025

The Democrat "priorities" were also called out:

🔥 FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP: "For the last four years, the United States was ruled by politicians who fought only for insiders, illegal aliens, career criminals, corporate lobbyists, prisoners, terrorists and above all, foreign nations...



...They flooded your cities and towns with… pic.twitter.com/057blo2E8a — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2025

Add it all up, run the speech through the "journo spin" machine, and the media's putting their own predictable touch on the story.

NBC News' Peter Alexander said Trump's speech was political and full of grievances and lies. In other words, Trump must have knocked it out of the park is the professional Democrat spinmeisters are misrepresenting what was said:

.@PeterAlexander's TDS has rendered him completely incapable of objective reporting.



In his addled mind, bonuses for 1.45 million active duty service members is "political" and just one of @POTUS's "grievances."



What a loser. pic.twitter.com/G6ue2URFtu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

Trump "blamed Biden" because the previous administration left a huge mess to clean up on multiple levels. But NBC News is going to do its thing, which is serving as a continuing example of why mistrust of the corporate media is at an all time high.

