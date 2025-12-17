CNN Host Reminds Ilhan Omar ICE Said They Never Pulled Over Her Son (Brace for Projection!)

This won't shock anybody, but Minnesota Democrats have been caught lying again.

Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed that her son was pulled over by ICE because of racial profiling, and of course Gov. Tim Walz helped out with that narrative:

Congresswoman Omar’s son was pulled over by ICE while he was following the law, on his way home from Target.



This isn’t a targeted operation to find violent criminals, it’s racial profiling. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 15, 2025

Omar's son was reportedly pulled over for speeding, which means he was NOT following the law. Additionally, ICE says that if her son was in fact pulled over, they weren't the authorities who did it:

EXCLUSIVE: Officials ⁦@ICEgov⁩ tell @NEWSMAX the agency has no record of stopping a car driven by the son of ⁦⁦@Ilhan⁩, as the congresswoman claimed. Acting Director Lyons called the charge a “ridiculous effort to unfairly demonize our law enforcement officers.” pic.twitter.com/x5EwGHvkrF — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) December 16, 2025

On CNN, Wolf Blitzer performed a random act of journalism by reminding Omar that ICE put out a statement saying they have no record of ever having pulled over her son. Omar's responded by saying ICE likes to lie while also changing the subject slightly:

.@Ilhan Omar—caught in a lie about her son being profiled by ICE—says "ICE has been known to lie..."



Says the woman who lied about her marriage to her brother. https://t.co/7v1hYYlzTE pic.twitter.com/A6rgpeRHZx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 17, 2025

"ICE has been known to lie." We almost choked on that much projection. But then again, lying is what Omar does with ease.

Projection as usual. Ilhan Omar lies, then smears ICE to dodge accountability. Same playbook every time. — Global Right (@globalrightx) December 17, 2025

As if her son wouldn’t have recorded the interaction and posted it to solidify his allegations….pffft — Mary 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@macknbuddy) December 17, 2025

Yeah, have you ever seen ICE doing anything without a dozen activists with their phones out recording the event?

From the queen of marital fraud and family fibs.



Hypocrisy level: Expert. — Jakob Simmons (@JakobASimmons) December 17, 2025

"Liar accuses somebody else of lying, film at eleven."

