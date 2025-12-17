CNN Host Reminds Ilhan Omar ICE Said They Never Pulled Over Her Son (Brace for Projection!)

A Georgia Senate Panel's Grilling Fani Willis About Her Trump Witch Hunt Spending...
Doug P. | 1:40 PM on December 17, 2025

This won't shock anybody, but Minnesota Democrats have been caught lying again. 

Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed that her son was pulled over by ICE because of racial profiling, and of course Gov. Tim Walz helped out with that narrative

Omar's son was reportedly pulled over for speeding, which means he was NOT following the law. Additionally, ICE says that if her son was in fact pulled over, they weren't the authorities who did it:

On CNN, Wolf Blitzer performed a random act of journalism by reminding Omar that ICE put out a statement saying they have no record of ever having pulled over her son. Omar's responded by saying ICE likes to lie while also changing the subject slightly: 

"ICE has been known to lie." We almost choked on that much projection. But then again, lying is what Omar does with ease

Yeah, have you ever seen ICE doing anything without a dozen activists with their phones out recording the event? 

"Liar accuses somebody else of lying, film at eleven."

*****

