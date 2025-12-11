She Wants to Continue Fighting Minnesota
Sen. Eric Schmitt Schools Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points About Strikes on 'Fishing Boats'

Doug P. | 2:00 PM on December 11, 2025
Meme

If you watch some reporters, particularly journos who cover Congress, the White House and Supreme Court in Washington, DC, occasionally (or maybe more often than that) you'll notice how they effortlessly speak in terms that sound as if they could have been written by the DNC. Perhaps some of these reporters don't even realize they're pushing lefty talking points because it's just become second nature. 

Such was the case today when a reporter sounded exactly like Democrat Sen. Mark Warner, who posted this earlier in the week:

Warner and the Democrats will be proud of this reporter for her question to Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt, and she even called them "fishing boats" instead of drug boats. Schmitt schooled her about what's really on those boats. Watch:

For some of the media, "fishermen" is the new "Maryland man." 

It's amazing how they just easily repeat the Left's talking points when asking Republicans questions. At least they get called out on occasion. 

That's one of those "fishing boats with no motors," according to Rachel Maddow

