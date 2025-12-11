Sen. Eric Schmitt Schools Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points About Strikes on 'Fishing Boats'

If you watch some reporters, particularly journos who cover Congress, the White House and Supreme Court in Washington, DC, occasionally (or maybe more often than that) you'll notice how they effortlessly speak in terms that sound as if they could have been written by the DNC. Perhaps some of these reporters don't even realize they're pushing lefty talking points because it's just become second nature.

Such was the case today when a reporter sounded exactly like Democrat Sen. Mark Warner, who posted this earlier in the week:

So they can seize an oil tanker, but not a drug boat? pic.twitter.com/VFOLFLtdsh — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) December 10, 2025

Warner and the Democrats will be proud of this reporter for her question to Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt, and she even called them "fishing boats" instead of drug boats. Schmitt schooled her about what's really on those boats. Watch:

🚨WATCH: Sen. @Eric_Schmitt CLAPS BACK at reporter.



REPORTER: If you can seize an oil tanker without killing anyone, shouldn't that have been the way that these fishing boats were also stopped?



SCHMITT: Fishing boats?! What is a fishing boat? The drug runners?



REPORTER:… pic.twitter.com/Zl73p3KLFY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 11, 2025

For some of the media, "fishermen" is the new "Maryland man."

ToxicDemMedia, just can’t get past their programmed Dem talking points — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) December 11, 2025

It's amazing how they just easily repeat the Left's talking points when asking Republicans questions. At least they get called out on occasion.

That's one of those "fishing boats with no motors," according to Rachel Maddow.

