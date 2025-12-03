Rachel Maddow Has a Theory for Why Trump's Targeting Totally Innocent Fisherman in Rowboats

Like a Narco-Terrorist Drug Boat: NY Times Blows WAPO's Hegseth Narrative Out of...
Doug P. | 10:08 AM on December 03, 2025
Twitchy

They're just innocent fisherman in rowboats trying to put food on the table for their families!

At least that's what Democrats and assorted other TDS sufferers would like everybody to believe. 

On MS NOW (new name, same MSNBC lunacy), Rachel Maddow had a theory as to why President Trump and Pete Hegseth are targeting narco-terrorists. The cartels must really appreciate the Democrats and lefty media coming to their defense like this:

Also, "boats without motors"? Really? 

Anybody who still regularly watches Maddow wants to be lied to, and she delivers. 

If that's the case those people should join a rowing team, but as usual Maddow's lying. 

Maddow's BS comes in conjunction with a Dem/media effort to make everybody believe SecWar Hegseth has committed war crimes with the all-out effort to stop the cartels from getting drugs to the U.S. mainland. The Dems do have their "priorities."

That pretty much says it all, and it's nauseating. 

*****

