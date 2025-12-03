Rachel Maddow Has a Theory for Why Trump's Targeting Totally Innocent Fisherman in Rowboats

They're just innocent fisherman in rowboats trying to put food on the table for their families!

At least that's what Democrats and assorted other TDS sufferers would like everybody to believe.

On MS NOW (new name, same MSNBC lunacy), Rachel Maddow had a theory as to why President Trump and Pete Hegseth are targeting narco-terrorists. The cartels must really appreciate the Democrats and lefty media coming to their defense like this:

WATCH: Rachel Maddow says the Trump admin. is targeting Venezuelan narco-terrorists to illegally deport people from America



"They declared a war. Then, they needed a reason for the war."



"Why are we killing people in boats without motors?" pic.twitter.com/BIJiCmtwNo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 3, 2025

Also, "boats without motors"? Really?

The problem here is that her listeners will believe her that these are innocent fishermen out in the ocean in rowboats instead of narco-terrorists in speedboats loaded down with drugs. — That one guy you met that one time (@hinchee_d) December 3, 2025

Anybody who still regularly watches Maddow wants to be lied to, and she delivers.

Boats without motors, eh?



Does she think they were paddled hundreds of miles off shore? https://t.co/mV6hXnl204 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 3, 2025

If that's the case those people should join a rowing team, but as usual Maddow's lying.

Maddow's BS comes in conjunction with a Dem/media effort to make everybody believe SecWar Hegseth has committed war crimes with the all-out effort to stop the cartels from getting drugs to the U.S. mainland. The Dems do have their "priorities."

That pretty much says it all, and it's nauseating.

