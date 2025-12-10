VIP
It's Worth Exposing Why the Biden FBI/DOJ Couldn't or Wouldn't Track Down the...

Dem Sen. Mark Warner Asks Why Trump and Hegseth Blow Up Narco Boats But Seize Venezuelan Oil Tankers

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on December 10, 2025
Twitchy

The U.S. has seized an oil tanker near Venezuela, all this the Democrats have been busy proving that another one of their top priorities is protecting narco terrorists running drugs by boat for the cartels:

The U.S. has seized a Venezuelan oil tanker, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday, marking a sharp escalation in tensions with Caracas.

"We've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela. Large tanker, very large. Largest one ever seized action. And, other things are happening. So you'll be seeing that later. And you'll be talking about that later with some other people," Trump said at the White House.

"It was seized for a very good reason," he added.

Earlier, President Trump was asked what happens next, and issued a challenge to the "good news man" asking the question: 

Attorney General Pam Bondi later explained the reason:

Western Lensman Presents the First Great Opposition Ad Against Jasmine Crockett
Brett T.
"For multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations."

Right on cue, a Democrat swooped in with a hot take that will burn your fingers so maybe consider wearing an oven mitt before touching this one: 

Yep, that was Warner's take, almost as if the two are remotely comparable. 

Taking into consideration the Democrats' insane position on climate change and fossil fuels combined with the kinds of people they prioritize, perhaps Warner would have preferred the tanker be sunk while the drug boats merely seized. 

Imagine the Dem reaction of Trump blew up an oil tanker at sea. 

*****

