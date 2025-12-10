Dem Sen. Mark Warner Asks Why Trump and Hegseth Blow Up Narco Boats But Seize Venezuelan Oil Tankers

The U.S. has seized an oil tanker near Venezuela, all this the Democrats have been busy proving that another one of their top priorities is protecting narco terrorists running drugs by boat for the cartels:

The U.S. has seized a Venezuelan oil tanker, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday, marking a sharp escalation in tensions with Caracas. "We've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela. Large tanker, very large. Largest one ever seized action. And, other things are happening. So you'll be seeing that later. And you'll be talking about that later with some other people," Trump said at the White House. "It was seized for a very good reason," he added.

Earlier, President Trump was asked what happens next, and issued a challenge to the "good news man" asking the question:

Q: What happens to the oil on the tanker you seized near Venezuela?



PRESIDENT TRUMP: We keep the oil, I guess!



Q: Where does it go?



TRUMP: You're a good news man. Just get a helicopter and go follow the tanker!



He is the best

Attorney General Pam Bondi later explained the reason:

Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War, executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. For multiple…

"For multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations."

Right on cue, a Democrat swooped in with a hot take that will burn your fingers so maybe consider wearing an oven mitt before touching this one:

So they can seize an oil tanker, but not a drug boat?

Yep, that was Warner's take, almost as if the two are remotely comparable.

Taking into consideration the Democrats' insane position on climate change and fossil fuels combined with the kinds of people they prioritize, perhaps Warner would have preferred the tanker be sunk while the drug boats merely seized.

Wait, you want us to blow up an oil tanker?

Imagine the Dem reaction of Trump blew up an oil tanker at sea.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

