BURN Notice! Karoline Leavitt Compares NY Times Journo Vouching for Biden's Health to Her Trump Hit

Doug P. | 4:43 PM on December 01, 2025
Journalism meme

Last week, when the Democrats were trying to make news that President Trump had an MRI into a narrative about how he's probably sick and/or unfit for office (claims which just aged embarrassingly for the Left), the New York Times published their contribution to the talking point cause. 

Apparently, after four years of Biden energy, Trump isn't quite living up compared to his first term: 

Can the Trump White House call all this "cheap fakes" and count on the media to pick up that ball and run with it? Of course not!

During the previous presidency when the decline was actually happening, these same "journalists" were busy vouching for Biden's physical and mental health. 

At today's White House briefing, Karoline Leavitt had a "compare and contrast" of stories written by the same reporter at the Times. This is a dismantling of "objective journalism" in real time. Watch: 

The media's "take everything that we denied was wrong with Biden and apply it to Trump" effort couldn't be more obvious. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying heavy water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

