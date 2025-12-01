BURN Notice! Karoline Leavitt Compares NY Times Journo Vouching for Biden's Health to Her Trump Hit

Last week, when the Democrats were trying to make news that President Trump had an MRI into a narrative about how he's probably sick and/or unfit for office (claims which just aged embarrassingly for the Left), the New York Times published their contribution to the talking point cause.

Apparently, after four years of Biden energy, Trump isn't quite living up compared to his first term:

The New York Times. pic.twitter.com/UevoU4AMzl — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 26, 2025

Can the Trump White House call all this "cheap fakes" and count on the media to pick up that ball and run with it? Of course not!

This is a fascinating thing to cover DURING a presidency. https://t.co/8iC4Es8gnR — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 26, 2025

During the previous presidency when the decline was actually happening, these same "journalists" were busy vouching for Biden's physical and mental health.

At today's White House briefing, Karoline Leavitt had a "compare and contrast" of stories written by the same reporter at the Times. This is a dismantling of "objective journalism" in real time. Watch:

🚨@PressSec HUMILIATES NYT Reporter Katie Rogers for LYING to the American people.



NYT wrote POTUS 'Might not be fit for the job.'



"That is UNEQUIVOCALLY FALSE & written by the SAME outlet, SAME reporter who wrote 'Biden is doing just fine after tripping..."



"Are you KIDDING?" pic.twitter.com/xqOD3pPZD5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 1, 2025

The media's "take everything that we denied was wrong with Biden and apply it to Trump" effort couldn't be more obvious.

