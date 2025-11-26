NYT: 'Almost Clinical' Piece Claims Trump’s Image of Stamina Is Getting Harder to Maintain

Does the media not remember the previous administration? CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson wrote a whole book about how the White House fooled them regarding President Joe Biden's cognitive and physical decline. This is the same media that bought Karine Jean-Pierre's "cheap fakes" line.

But now, The New York Times is concerned that we're not seeing President Donald Trump's cognitive and physical decline, less than a year into his presidency.

Speaking of "Original Sin" co-author Thompson, he's not going to be fooled again. Here he is posting The New York Times piece with some commentary:

NYT: in 2017, Trump’s scheduled events started at 10:31 a.m. on average.



In 2025, Trump has started scheduled events in the afternoon on average, at 12:08 p.m.



The number of Trump’s total official appearances has decreased by 39 %. In 2017, Trump held 1,688 official events… — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 25, 2025

The post continues:

… between Jan. 20 and Nov. 25 of that year. For that same time period this year, Trump has appeared in 1,029 official events.

Wow. Only 1,029 official events.

We have had more face time with Trump in 10 months than we did in 4 years with Biden and you only spoke up loudly when it became politically convenient https://t.co/8bWwREaEWo — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) November 26, 2025

The New York Times. pic.twitter.com/UevoU4AMzl — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 26, 2025

This is a fascinating thing to cover DURING a presidency. https://t.co/8iC4Es8gnR — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 26, 2025

Remember when they used to question Joe Biden's stamina and mental acuity? Yeah, me neither. — Fonzo 🐊 (@Godofthunder70) November 26, 2025

Digs through 10,000 NYT articles that say the same thing about Joe Biden. Can’t find one. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) November 26, 2025

True he doesn’t have the stamina, vigor or mental sharpness of Biden, which is of course why the NYT is focusing on this. — Doug (@GeigerTweeter) November 26, 2025

They give their readers the kind of content that they want. No doubt that Trump is aging but the rest is wishful thinking or pure fantasy. — Pancake Batter (@cmsdfwnbjv) November 26, 2025

No, according to CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter, the piece is "seemingly undeniable" and "almost clinical" in its data-driven approach.

The NYT produced a seemingly undeniable report on Trump showing signs of aging. The story was data-driven, almost clinical, proving that Americans see Trump "less than they used to" and that "his battery shows signs of wear."



Trump is trying to deny it anyway. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 26, 2025

The dishonesty of these claims are exactly why Americans trust you about as far as they can throw you. — 🇺🇸 America's Great (@Gunalizer) November 26, 2025

Any chance i could see the same data-driven almost clinical assessment of the last guy?



You know for comparison.



Without that, its really just saying vegetables in office are cool, as long as they're gmo. — Kris Hulbert (@gratwickfilms) November 26, 2025

The entire ‘MSM’ should have the label ’PARODY ACCOUNT’ attacked to their profiles. 😂🤪🤡pic.twitter.com/8gRlxfdmLR — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) November 26, 2025

I WISH I had his energy. And he's what, 20 years older than I am. His stamina is amazing.



To even bring this up after the last 4+ years of Biden, is laughable. — Polly's Mom (@crash2it) November 26, 2025

Those signs of aging would be normal for a guy busting his ass around the clock ... unlike the last guy, who campaigned from his basement and called a lid on his day by noon on the regular.



Impressed you noticed that Biden was never all there, tho. https://t.co/KyoTxTJE9m — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) November 26, 2025

You've kind of burned the bridge to talk about anyone's aging after the Biden debacle, Brian. That you can't see that is just evidence of poor political instinct and the inability to form a theory of mind for those you oppose. — Matt (@manicblase) November 26, 2025

For what it's worth, The Times came to the reporter's defense after Trump called her "a third-rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out" on Truth Social:

***