NYT: 'Almost Clinical' Piece Claims Trump’s Image of Stamina Is Getting Harder to Maintain

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on November 26, 2025
Meme

Does the media not remember the previous administration? CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson wrote a whole book about how the White House fooled them regarding President Joe Biden's cognitive and physical decline. This is the same media that bought Karine Jean-Pierre's "cheap fakes" line.

But now, The New York Times is concerned that we're not seeing President Donald Trump's cognitive and physical decline, less than a year into his presidency.

Speaking of "Original Sin" co-author Thompson, he's not going to be fooled again. Here he is posting The New York Times piece with some commentary:

The post continues:

… between Jan. 20 and Nov. 25 of that year. For that same time period this year, Trump has appeared in 1,029 official events.

Wow. Only 1,029 official events.

Amy Klobuchar Just Posted the Most Devastating Anti-Biden Chart of the Year… and Blamed Trump
justmindy
No, according to CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter, the piece is "seemingly undeniable" and "almost clinical" in its data-driven approach.

For what it's worth, The Times came to the reporter's defense after Trump called her "a third-rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out" on Truth Social:

***

DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS THE NEW YORK TIMES

