That Sound You Hear Is Karoline Leavitt Flushing the Latest Dem BS About Trump's Health Down the Drain

Doug P. | 2:55 PM on December 01, 2025
Twitchy

You've no doubt seen all the Left's alarmism about "Trump's mental and physical health decline" which has been nothing but leftover projection and deflection from the truth about Joe Biden. 

Just one example of that comes from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who has a lot of problems in his own state, so of course he used Trump's health as a distraction: 

Ask and ye shall receive, Tampon Tim!

WH press secretary Karoline Leavitt seemed to take a bit of joy in flushing the latest Dem/media BS about Trump down the toilet: 

Here's the full post:

As part of President Donald J. Trump's comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health. The purpose of this imaging is preventive: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function. 

President Trump's cardiovascular imaging is perfectly normal. There is no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation, or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. 

His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns. 

SUMMARY: This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health.

We're of course fully aware that the Dems will probably still try to turn this into a conspiracy about Trump's doctor or something, which would be even more projection from the "Biden's the best he's ever been and sharp as a tack" people. 

The White House released the entire report: 

Another day, another Democrat talking point goes down the drain. 

The Democrats spending years being Wile E. Coyote trying to catch the Roadrunner is a perfect analogy, and they won't learn any lessons and the Dems will order another delivery from ACME and try again tomorrow. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Tampon Tim).

