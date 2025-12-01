That Sound You Hear Is Karoline Leavitt Flushing the Latest Dem BS About Trump's Health Down the Drain

You've no doubt seen all the Left's alarmism about "Trump's mental and physical health decline" which has been nothing but leftover projection and deflection from the truth about Joe Biden.

Just one example of that comes from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who has a lot of problems in his own state, so of course he used Trump's health as a distraction:

The President is unwell. Release the MRI results. pic.twitter.com/Kw9RGEjLmL — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 30, 2025

Ask and ye shall receive, Tampon Tim!

Gov. Tim Walz demanded that Trump release his MRI after being criticized over the recent NYT story on fraud under his Administration. He and others suggested that they were hiding a major health problem. The White House just released the results, which proved to be normal. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 1, 2025

WH press secretary Karoline Leavitt seemed to take a bit of joy in flushing the latest Dem/media BS about Trump down the toilet:

.@karolineleavitt reads out President @realDonaldTrump's MRI results:



As part of President Donald J. Trump's comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health.… pic.twitter.com/DRCcTUod8G — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 1, 2025

Here's the full post:

As part of President Donald J. Trump's comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health. The purpose of this imaging is preventive: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function. President Trump's cardiovascular imaging is perfectly normal. There is no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation, or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns. SUMMARY: This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health.

We're of course fully aware that the Dems will probably still try to turn this into a conspiracy about Trump's doctor or something, which would be even more projection from the "Biden's the best he's ever been and sharp as a tack" people.

The White House released the entire report:

President Donald J. Trump's Advanced Imaging Results:



"His cardiovascular system shows excellent health... and confirms that he remains at excellent overall health."



— Capt Sean P. Barbabella, D.O.

Physician to the President pic.twitter.com/WJxdZEBUFS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2025

Another day, another Democrat talking point goes down the drain.

When I used to watch the roadrunner cartoons, I never identified with the coyote.



Apparently Walz and the other Democrats had a different childhood experience — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) December 1, 2025

The Democrats spending years being Wile E. Coyote trying to catch the Roadrunner is a perfect analogy, and they won't learn any lessons and the Dems will order another delivery from ACME and try again tomorrow.

