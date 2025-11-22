Miranda Devine Points Out Who Endorsed Sen. Elissa Slotkin (the Seditious Video Makes More Sense Now)

One of the main congressional Democrats who was behind the video that encouraged servicemembers to refuse to obey orders that come down from their Commander in Chief or the Secretary of War is Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.

Yesterday Slotkin gave the game away when making it clear that the latest TDS-driven dangerous stunt from the Left is being done at least partly for the attention:

You know a story is moving when TMZ calls. Thanks to Chuck, and Harvey, who served in the Air National Guard, for having me on. pic.twitter.com/ZMHacmbog2 — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 21, 2025

TMZ? Invitations to appear on Colbert and Kimmel can't be far behind!

This whole thing just reeks of something similar to "51 former intelligence officials say the Hunter Biden's laptop story is likely a Russian information campaign" letter. The laptop story of course turned out to be true, and the Dems concern about "illegal orders" is just as fabricated as that letter.

The New York Post's Miranda Devine connected even more dots by pointing out who gave a wholehearted endorsement to Slotkin, as well as a Virginia Democrat he worked with:

How interesting. Look who John Brennan endorsed. Two CIA Democrats who worked under him, one of whom - Slotkin - just appeared in that reckless video inciting insubordination from military and intelligence members.

Brennan and pals no doubt have a lot of dirty tricks up their… pic.twitter.com/QrXuV7pycP — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 22, 2025

It's like six degrees of separation, except with far fewer degrees.

So @SenatorSlotkin was conducting a CIA-type operation against Trump with that video? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 22, 2025

Interesting how he denies that he and the CIA deliberately sabotaged the duly President while endorsing “former” CIA Governors who promise to sabotage the duly elected President. — Chief Noticer of Things (@laightrepublic) November 22, 2025

Weird how that works, isn't it?

The House Oversight Committee has referred Brennan to the DOJ for criminal prosecution for allegedly using the bogus Steele dossier as part of the Russiagate probe. Perhaps Brennan's hoping Dems like Slotkin can help save him before it's too late.

