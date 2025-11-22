VIP
Miranda Devine Points Out Who Endorsed Sen. Elissa Slotkin (the Seditious Video Makes More Sense Now)

Doug P. | 9:28 AM on November 22, 2025
meme

One of the main congressional Democrats who was behind the video that encouraged servicemembers to refuse to obey orders that come down from their Commander in Chief or the Secretary of War is Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. 

Yesterday Slotkin gave the game away when making it clear that the latest TDS-driven dangerous stunt from the Left is being done at least partly for the attention:

TMZ? Invitations to appear on Colbert and Kimmel can't be far behind!

This whole thing just reeks of something similar to "51 former intelligence officials say the Hunter Biden's laptop story is likely a Russian information campaign" letter. The laptop story of course turned out to be true, and the Dems concern about "illegal orders" is just as fabricated as that letter. 

The New York Post's Miranda Devine connected even more dots by pointing out who gave a wholehearted endorsement to Slotkin, as well as a Virginia Democrat he worked with: 

It's like six degrees of separation, except with far fewer degrees. 

Weird how that works, isn't it? 

The House Oversight Committee has referred Brennan to the DOJ for criminal prosecution for allegedly using the bogus Steele dossier as part of the Russiagate probe. Perhaps Brennan's hoping Dems like Slotkin can help save him before it's too late. 

*****

