John Brennan's Reaction After Being Referred for Criminal Prosecution Overheats Irony Detectors

Doug P. | 9:54 AM on October 23, 2025
Twitchy

Could more indictments be on the way? 

The side that spent years cheering the backfired lawfare efforts against Trump while saying in unison "no one is above the law" has now reached the FO phase of the story, and they're not finding the arrival of accountability to be nearly as entertaining.

Former CIA Director John Brennan has been referred to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday referred former CIA Director John Brennan to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution for allegedly lying to Congress about the use of the debunked Steele Dossier in the Russiagate probe.

The committee sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi alleging that Brennan “knowingly made false statements during his transcribed interview before the Committee on the Judiciary on May 11, 2023.” It claims the former CIA director “made numerous willfully and intentionally false statements of material fact contradicted by the record established by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) and the CIA.”

Brennan might want to tell the DOJ that he's already investigated himself and found that he did nothing wrong. However, Pam Bondi might not be too impressed by Brennan's self-acquittal. 

After being referred for criminal prosecution, Brennan went on MSNBC (of course) and, as usual, he really hopes nobody remembers what happened over the previous several years. Watch (via @WesternLensman): 

Oh please!

James Woods responded this way: 

Apparently not. 

Oh, for sure! How'd that all work out for the Dems?

Looking back a few years, Brennan was enjoying it a lot more when things were the other way around:

This is the most recent tweet sent from Brennan's X account, which was on the evening before last November's presidential election:

Brennan no doubt wanted Harris to win for more than one reason. Just 24 hours after that post Brennan likely knew he was going to have a long next few years. 

What happens next? Stay tuned. 

